  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

We found you 91 cruises

Serenade of the Seas
Serenade of the Seas

5 Night
Key West & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,644 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,714 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Oasis of the Seas
Oasis of the Seas

7 Night
Perfect Day Bahamas CruiseDetails

3,714 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Liberty of the Seas
Liberty of the Seas

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,595 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,803 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,663 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,367 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,367 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,749 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
May 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,595 Reviews
Leaving:Fort Lauderdale
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

2,367 Reviews
Leaving:Miami
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Key West CruiseDetails

1,526 Reviews
Leaving:Tampa
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Mar 23, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

4 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

1,663 Reviews
Leaving:Port Canaveral
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Bahamas & Perfect Day CruiseDetails

345 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

8 Night
Southeast Coast & Bahamas CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Baltimore
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Feb 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Tracker
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Prices
  • Cruise Tips

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Bahamas

Lindblad Expeditions Cruises to the Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of January 26th, 2023.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

Share your feedback

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map

  • Cookie Consent