  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

Disney Cruises to the Bahamas

We found you 38 cruises

Disney Dream

5 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

773 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Magic

3 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Lookout Cay •

San Juan

491 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Dream

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

773 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Disney Dream

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

773 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Sponsored

Get 20% off + up to $600 in free drinks

  • 20% off all voyages in 2023 and 2024
  • $600 in premium drinks per cabin on sailings of at least 7 nights
  • Includes 20+ eateries, fitness classes, tips, WiFi
  • Book by November 15th!

Virgin Voyages

Cruise Critic Favorite

3 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

50 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Fort Lauderdale

773 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Nassau •

Lookout Cay • Fort Lauderdale

773 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

50 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

50 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau •

Castaway Cay • Port Canaveral

50 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Lookout Cay •

Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

491 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

6 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Castaway Cay •

Lookout Cay • Nassau • Castaway Cay

+1 more

451 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Nassau • Lookout Cay •

Port Canaveral

451 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

4 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Port Canaveral (leaving) • Castaway Cay •

Nassau • Port Canaveral

50 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

3 Nights
Bahamas Cruise

Ports:Fort Lauderdale (leaving) • Lookout Cay •

Nassau • Fort Lauderdale

491 Reviews
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line
  • Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Price Insight
No prices currently available for this sailing.

Related Cruises

Carnival Cruises to the Bahamas

Celebrity Cruises to the Bahamas

Norwegian (NCL) Cruises to the Bahamas

Royal Caribbean Cruises to the Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises to the Bahamas

MSC Cruises to the Bahamas

Margaritaville at Sea Cruises to the Bahamas

Scenic Ocean Cruises to the Bahamas

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only or cruise packages, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of November 7th, 2023.

About UsCruise DestinationsFirst Time CruisersFind A Cruise
Cruise DealsLast Minute Cruise DealsCaribbean Cruise DealsAlaska Cruise Deals

International Sites

© 1995—2023, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

  • Privacy and Cookies Statement

  • Terms of Use

  • Site Map