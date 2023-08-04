  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Europe Cruise Deals

Europe Cruise Deals

We found you 171 cruises

Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Celebrity Summit
Celebrity Summit

12 Night
Greenland & Iceland CruiseDetails

2,334 Reviews
Leaving:Bayonne
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 6, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Epic
Norwegian Epic

7 Night
Europe - Western Mediterranean - Barcelona Details

4,161 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Norwegian Jade
Norwegian Jade

7 Night
Europe - Greek Isles & Eastern Med Details

1,939 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
9 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Western Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 28, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

11 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Italy, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

9 Night
Italian Riviera & France CruiseDetails

1,861 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cruise Critic Favorite

7 Night
Iconic Western MediterraneanDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Barcelona
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 4, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek Isles CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Venice, Turkey & Greek IslandsDetails

1,726 Reviews
Leaving:Ravenna
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 7, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Ancient Mediterranean TreasuresDetails

997 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Viking Ocean Cruises
Aug 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Greek & Adriatic CruiseDetails

1,494 Reviews
Leaving:Athens
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Danube WaltzDetails

86 Reviews
Leaving:Passau
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
13 Night
Spain & Mediterranean CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Spain & France CruiseDetails

2,728 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Royal Caribbean International
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
11 Night
Cities Of LightDetails

149 Reviews
Leaving:Paris
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Aug 22, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
10 Night
Italy, Croatia & MontenegroDetails

Leaving:Rome
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Aug 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 10, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Chateaux,rivers & WineDetails

187 Reviews
Leaving:Bordeaux
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 13, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
7 Night
Melodies Of The DanubeDetails

25 Reviews
Leaving:Budapest
Cruise Line:AmaWaterways
Aug 27, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
14 Night
Grand European TourDetails

112 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Viking River Cruises
Aug 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
Cheap Europe - All Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Europe - All. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Europe - All cruises. Save up to 49% on last minute Europe - All cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Europe - All cruises often sail to Venice, Bergen, Rhodes, Corfu and Split during their cruise itinerary. Europe - All cruises could leave from Piraeus, Barcelona, Bergen, Copenhagen and London. Most commonly, Europe - All cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

