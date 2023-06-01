  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

We found you 14 cruises

Celebrity Apex
Celebrity Apex in the Bahamas (Photo: VitaminSea53/Cruise Critic member)

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

27 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 25, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Norwegian Getaway
Norwegian Getaway

9 Night
Europe - Baltic Details

3,013 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Norwegian Cruise Line
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Celebrity Silhouette
Celebrity Silhouette Exterior Image

7 Night
Norwegian Fjords CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Rotterdam (2021)
Holland America Line's Rotterdam at Half Moon Cay, Bahamas. (Photo: Aaron Saunders)

14 Night
Jewels Of The BalticDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
7 Night
Viking SagasDetails

1 Review
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 24, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Amsterdam
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 2, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

24 Night
Northern Isles & Baltic JewelsDetails

162 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 18, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Copenhagen
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 14, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

682 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 1, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips
Cruise Critic Favorite

21 Night
Spitsbergen & Icelandic Fjords ExplorerDetails

985 Reviews
Leaving:Rotterdam
Cruise Line:Holland America Line
Jun 11, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

7 Night
Spain & Portugal CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 17, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

11 Night
Joie De Vivre Et JardinsDetails

317 Reviews
Leaving:Lisbon
Cruise Line:Crystal Cruises
Jun 3, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

10 Night
Europe - Northern CruiseDetails

706 Reviews
Leaving:Stockholm
Cruise Line:Oceania Cruises
Jun 21, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

12 Night
Scandinavia & Russia CruiseDetails

1,930 Reviews
Leaving:Southampton
Cruise Line:Celebrity Cruises
Jun 5, 2023
No prices currently available for this sailing.
  Itinerary
  • Ship
  • Reviews
  • Fare Insight
  • View All Deals
  • Cruise Tips

Cheap Baltic Sea Cruise Deals

Cruise Critic can help you find affordable cruise deals to Baltic Sea. Choose from the best cruise deals and specials for Baltic Sea cruises. Save up to 65% on last minute Baltic Sea cruises. For the best cruise deals, it’s best to book far in advance of your trip. Popular time cruise deals are released is during wave season (January - March).

Popular Baltic Sea cruises often sail to St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Copenhagen, Helsinki and Tallinn during their cruise itinerary. Baltic Sea cruises could leave from Amsterdam, Copenhagen, Lisbon, Southampton and London. Most commonly, Baltic Sea cruises sail for 10-14 Days days.

All Inclusive Cruises vs. Traditional All Inclusive Vacations

Sail to the destination of your dreams from the departure port that works best for you. Enjoy cruise perks all for one affordable price. Similar to a traditional all inclusive vacation, food and entertainment on board is included in your cruise fare. Most cruise lines also offer a special and affordable drink package for your trip. Different from an all inclusive resort, you wake up at a new port throughout your vacation rather than the same scenery.

Cruise Critic is not a booking agent and does not charge any service fees to users of our site. Our partners who list cruise pricing on Cruise Critic are required to provide prices for cruise only, per person, double occupancy, and are based on specific cabin types and sailing dates, and may not be available for all cabin types/sailings. Taxes, fees and port expenses not included. Rates are in USD and valid for US and Canadian residents only. Fuel supplement may apply. When you book with one of our partners, please be sure to check their site for a full disclosure of all applicable fees as required by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

For any cruises listed, Cruise Critic does not guarantee any specific rates or prices. In addition, average cruise prices are updated nightly.

Furthermore, Cruise Critic makes no guarantees for availability of prices advertised on our site. Listed prices may have blackout dates, qualifications or restrictions.

Cruise Critic is not responsible for content on external web sites.

Lowest pricing is based on our 3rd party pricing supplier and valid as of December 5th, 2021.

Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy and Cookies Statement and Terms of Use.
