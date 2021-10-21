As the U.S. prepares to welcome international travelers from November 8, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has updated its vaccination guidance, allowing entry to anyone who has received mixed doses of FDA or WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines -- good news for cruisers from Canada and other countries.

The CDC says while it has not recommended mixing vaccines -- a practice known as heterologous -- it acknowledges the practice is becoming common in countries outside of the U.S., including Canada, and has therefore relaxed its guidance.

According to the CDC, “Individuals can be considered fully vaccinated (at least) 2 weeks after receipt of the last dose if they have received any single dose of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO EUL approved single-dose series (i.e., Janssen), or any combination of two doses of an FDA approved/authorized or WHO emergency use listed COVID-19 two-dose series."

In response, Royal Caribbean Group brands Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean, as well as Princess Cruises, updated their guidance this week:

Celebrity's policy says: "The CDC will now also recognize as fully vaccinated, all guests with a mixed series of any two of the following vaccines taken within a minimum of 28 days between doses: Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Sinopharm."

Royal's policy now states: "We accept a mixed vaccination series consisting of doses from different manufacturers, as long as your vaccine series meets the following requirements: Must consist of at least two doses of vaccines that are fully approved or authorized for emergency use by the U.S. FDA or the World Health Organization. The 2 doses must be administered at least 28 days apart*. The final dose must be completed at least 14 days before sailing."

Princess has similar guidance. A chart on its site indicates that passengers can have two doses of Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Sinopharm or Sinovac; one dose of Johnson & Johnson; or mixed doses of AstraZeneca with Moderna or Pfizer; and mixed doses of Pfizer and Moderna. In Europe, the line says guests will also be considered fully vaccinated if they receive one dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca 14 days after a previous COVID infection, with a Digital COVID Certification of Vaccination.

At present, Carnival Cruise Line and some other lines stipulate that passengers who have received mixed doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are permitted to travel but not passengers who've received a mixed dose that includes the AstraZeneca vaccine.