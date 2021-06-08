Cruise Critic Members Share Galveston Vacation Tips

With a long and storied history, bountiful beaches and so much to eat and drink (plus a wide range of accommodations), Galveston has a lot to offer for your pre- or post-cruise pleasure. The fourth-busiest U.S. cruise port is a great drive-to spot, but it’s also near two major airports, making it convenient for those flying in from parts elsewhere. Here, the ultimate experts -- that is, your fellow cruisers, who have been there -- recommend their favorites, so you can try them, too.

In addition to transfers booked through the individual cruise lines, Texas resident and Cruise Critic member leen50 recommends a local car service. "We used Galveston Limo from IAH…terrific!" Prices for a shared shuttle are very reasonable -- $25 per person, one-way, from Hobby, and $35 for the same from George Bush. The same company also offers private livery services, from a three-passenger sedan to a stretch limo and a 56-seat coach, for groups. Other users recommended Galveston Express, and, noting that the "vehicle was clean and on time," and that the driver was "awesome… incredibly personable and helpful." Nadersmom recommended a company called VIP Express. And amypintx from Oklahoma City notes that she and her husband used ride-sharing service Lyft from Hobby for just $39 (one-way).

Set on a 64-square-mile barrier island less than an hour southeast of downtown Houston, Galveston is well-connected by road (the fast-moving Interstate 45) to Texas, and the states beyond, and many cruisers choose to drive in. If you fly, you’ll have two options for airports. The larger, George Bush Intercontinental Airport is about 70 miles away and has direct flights from major hub cities, while William P. Hobby Airport is smaller and closer, about 40 miles straight down the interstate.

Staying Close to Galveston Port

While both George Bush and Hobby offer the typical array of airport accommodations, Cruise Critic members recommend staying on Galveston Island, where you don't need to worry about traffic, and the cruise port is just a few minutes away. (You will have 5,000 hotel rooms and some 3,000 vacation rentals to choose from, and, once you get to the port, they say you'll be pleasantly surprised by the close proximity and accessibility of the two cruise terminals to the ships.)

Traveling from Idaho, marci4tony planned on arriving a day early, to enjoy the pleasures of the coast. "We are staying at Gaidos (on the seawall) -- we will get there in the dark but hoping for a beautiful sunrise on departure day, right on the Gulf." Houston-based geofeo approves of that choice. "Gaidos is nice. Right across from the beach. Eat at the restaurant, very good." The hotel, full-name Gaidos Seaside Inn, offers a cruise ship special when booked directly with them, which includes free parking for the duration of your cruise as well as complimentary transportation to the port. Texas Tillie agrees, about the restaurant, noting its long legacy, calling it a "local institution." He writes that Gaidos "has been serving seafood in Galveston since the earth cooled!"

New Jersey-based fdthird likes Harbor House Hotel and Marina, and notes that it's close to everything that matters, including the historic heart of Galveston. "Good hotel, right next to port, great restaurants in walking distance, and a block from the Strand!" The hotel is located on the water, with views of the harbor, and at Pier 21, which is home to museums, shops, places to eat and the three-masted tall ship Elissa. Guests can park in their garage during their cruise for $12 per night. Related: Things to Do in Galveston Before a Cruise

Reina del Mar, from the United Kingdom, likes both the Hilton Galveston Island Resort and the Holiday Inn, noting that both properties have provided free transportation to the port. Galveston Cruiser recommends the upscale Tremont House. This historic hotel, housed in a lovingly restored former dry goods warehouse (the original building dates to 1879) features a rooftop bar where you can watch the sunset and see the port; you should be able to spot your ship on the day of departure from here. It offers Park & Sail packages that include valet parking for the full length of your voyage, as well as shuttle service to and from the port. The century-old, Grand Galvez, sometimes known as the "Queen of the Gulf," offers a similar package, and Petroplex adds that it has "a beautiful spa which is a nice way to pass part of your day."