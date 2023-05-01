Holland America Line Alcohol Policy

Bringing alcohol onboard at embarkation: Passengers of legal drinking age may bring one bottle of wine or Champagne (no larger than 750ml) onboard in their carry-on luggage at the beginning of a sailing. This bottle is a corkage fee of $20 per bottle, regardless of where it will be consumed. No beer or liquor may be brought onboard; any such bottles or other containers found will be collected for safekeeping and delivered to passengers' staterooms on the last day of the voyage.