Which Shows Are on Which Royal Caribbean Cruise Ships?

If you're after top-notch entertainment, it's hard to beat Royal Caribbean. On any given night, performers deliver some of the glitziest stage shows at sea. That includes Las Vegas-style song-and-dance revues as well as straight-from-Broadway shows. Even better? Royal Caribbean entertainment options are included with your fare.

So which shows are on which Royal Caribbean ships? With 26 ships, you won't find a lot of entertainment overlap in Royal Caribbean's fleet. And that's great news for cruisers who like to see something new on each trip. However, there's a lot to unpack and understand before you book. To help you plan, Cruise Critic has tracked down which ships feature which stage shows, including a brief description of each. Read on and start planning your next cruise vacation.