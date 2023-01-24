5 Best Liberty of the Seas Cruise Tips

Part of Royal Caribbean's popular Freedom Class, Liberty of the Seas is a cruise ship for fun-lovers that encourages you to get in on the action. With 3,363 other passengers, it falls into the realm of megaship, and because of its sheer size, it's able to offer stellar entertainment at sea, including thrilling water slides, simulated surfing, classes in how to decorate cupcakes and even an ice rink. Read these five cruise tips to see what makes Liberty of the Seas special.

Tip 1: Stay in the Cow Butt Cabin

If you love ice cream and have a good sense of humor, you'll fall head over hooves for the Ben & Jerry's "Sweet" (room 6305), affectionately referred to as "Cow Butt Cabin" because it has views overlooking the promenade -- as well as the backsides of the Ben & Jerry's bovines. Along with plenty of dairy-themed decor, perks of staying in this cabin include access to the cow-cierge (ok, Concierge) Lounge and two vouchers every day for the length of your sailing for one scoop of free Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Mmmm! (Or should we say, "Mmmmooo!") Related: 14 Cruise Dining Hacks

Tip 2: Catch a Wave

One of the best things about simulated surfing is you never need to worry about whether the waves will be good or not. With the FlowRider on Liberty of the Seas you're always guaranteed the surf will be up. What you're not guaranteed is that you'll stay on your feet! (And, ladies, think twice before jumping on FlowRider with a bikini top on; more often than not, the surf will take your top at the same time it knocks you off your feet.) Related: 5 Best Navigator of the Seas Cruise Tips

Tip 3: Get Active

The FlowRider isn't the only active option onboard Liberty of the Seas. Start a pickup game on the ship's full-size b-ball court; play a round of mini-golf with the family or test your arm strength on Royal Caribbean's signature rock climbing wall. Most intriguing is the opportunity to lace up a pair of ice skates and give the ship's onboard skating rink a try. Related: 5 Best Explorer of the Seas Cruise Tips

Tip 4: Bring Your Boogie Down Shoes

A cruise onboard Liberty of the Seas is a bit like stepping into a time machine and heading back to the disco days of the 1970s. With main theater productions of "Saturday Night Live" and a late-night 70s dance party, you just might want to dig out an old pair of bell bottoms or ankle-length maxi dresses to bring with you. Related: Pictures From the Ultimate Disco Cruise

Tip 5: Participate in Pastry-Decorating