Contacting Your River Cruise Line

Whether you have a pre-cruise question or a post-cruise suggestion or complaint, sometimes you just need to contact your river cruise line directly.
Here we offer key contact information for the major river cruise lines, including snail mail addresses, customer service phone numbers (for U.S.-based calls) and email addresses when available. We've listed information for mainstream, luxury and expedition cruise lines separately here.
Have a problem or complaint? Our three-part series on solving cruise problems is a good place to start. You can also find answers to many cruising questions by contacting your travel agent, reading Cruise Critic's editorial features or reading Cruise Critic's message boards.
Amadeus River Cruises
Address: 7035 Veterans Blvd., Suite B, Burr Ridge, IL 60527
Phone: 844-462-6727
Email: <info @amadeus-rivercruises.com>
AmaWaterways
Address: 26010 Mureau Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302
Phone: 800-626-0126
Email:
American Cruise Lines
Address: 741 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437
Phone: 800-460-4518
Email:
American Queen Steamboat Company
Address: 222 Pearl St., New Albany, IN 47150
Phone: 833-902-1401
Email: (pre-cruise); (post-cruise)
APT
Address: 6520 Platt Ave., Suite 164, West Hills, CA 91307
Phone: 800-691-8641
Email: reservations\@aptouring.com
Aqua Expeditions
Address: 10 Jln Kilang, United 06-04/05 Sime Darby Enterprise Centre, Singapore 159410
Phone: 866-603-3687
Email: aquaexpeditions.com/contact-us/ (online form)
Avalon Waterways
Address: 5301 S. Federal Circle, Littleton, CO 80123
Phone: 877-797-8791
Email: avalonwaterways.com/avalon-cruise-vacations/contact-avalon/email-form/(online form)
CroisiEurope
Address: 12, Rue de la Division Leclerc, 67000 Strasbourg, France
Phone: 800-768-7232
Email: <info @croisieurope.com>
Crystal River Cruises
Address: 11755 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Phone: 866-866-8025
Email: askcrystal\@crystalcruises.com
Emerald Waterways
Address: One Financial Center, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02111
Phone: 855-222-3214
Email:
European Waterways
Address: European Waterways Ltd., Waterways House, Riding Court, Riding Court Road, Datchet, Berkshire, SL3 9JT, United Kingdom
Phone: 800-394-8630
Email: ; europeanwaterways.com/contact-us/ (online form)
French Country Waterways
Address: 24 Bay Rd., Suite 1, Duxbury, MA 02332
Phone: 800-222-1236
Email:
Grand Circle Cruise Line
Address: 347 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210
Phone: 800-321-2835
Email:
Pandaw River Cruises
Address: 602 Cong Hoa St., Ward 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
Phone: 844-361-6281
Email:
Scenic
Address: One Financial Center, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02111
Phone: 855-517-1200
Email: <info @scenicusa.com>
St. Lawrence Cruise Lines
Address: 253 Ontario St., Suite 200, Kingston, ON K7L 2Z4, Canada
Phone: 800-267-7868
Email:
Tauck River Cruising
Address: Wilton Woods, 10 Westport Rd., Wilton, CT, 06897
Phone: 800-788-7885
Email:<info @tauck.com>
Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection
Address: 17323 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91316
Phone: 800-257-2407
Email:
Vantage Deluxe World Travel
Address: 90 Canal St., Boston, MA 02114
Phone: 888-514-1845 (pre-cruise); 888-982-6824 (post-cruise)
Email: vantagetravel.com/forms/contactcs.aspx (online form)
Victoria Cruises
Address: 136-18 39th Ave., 12th Floor, Flushing, NY 11354
Phone: 800-348-8084
Email:
Viking River Cruises
Address: 5700 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367
Phone: 800-706-1483
Email: vikingrivercruises.com/contact/index.html (online form)
Updated March 23, 2020