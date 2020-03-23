Contacting Your River Cruise Line

Whether you have a pre-cruise question or a post-cruise suggestion or complaint, sometimes you just need to contact your river cruise line directly.

Here we offer key contact information for the major river cruise lines, including snail mail addresses, customer service phone numbers (for U.S.-based calls) and email addresses when available. We've listed information for mainstream, luxury and expedition cruise lines separately here.

Have a problem or complaint? Our three-part series on solving cruise problems is a good place to start. You can also find answers to many cruising questions by contacting your travel agent, reading Cruise Critic's editorial features or reading Cruise Critic's message boards.

Amadeus River Cruises

Address: 7035 Veterans Blvd., Suite B, Burr Ridge, IL 60527

Phone: 844-462-6727

Email: <info @amadeus-rivercruises.com>

AmaWaterways

Address: 26010 Mureau Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302

Phone: 800-626-0126

Email:

American Cruise Lines

Address: 741 Boston Post Rd., Suite 200, Guilford, CT 06437

Phone: 800-460-4518

Email:

American Queen Steamboat Company

Address: 222 Pearl St., New Albany, IN 47150

Phone: 833-902-1401

Email: (pre-cruise); (post-cruise)

APT

Address: 6520 Platt Ave., Suite 164, West Hills, CA 91307

Phone: 800-691-8641

Email: reservations\@aptouring.com

Aqua Expeditions

Address: 10 Jln Kilang, United 06-04/05 Sime Darby Enterprise Centre, Singapore 159410

Phone: 866-603-3687

Avalon Waterways

Address: 5301 S. Federal Circle, Littleton, CO 80123

Phone: 877-797-8791

CroisiEurope

Address: 12, Rue de la Division Leclerc, 67000 Strasbourg, France

Phone: 800-768-7232

Email: <info @croisieurope.com>

Crystal River Cruises

Address: 11755 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 900, Los Angeles, CA 90025

Phone: 866-866-8025

Email: askcrystal\@crystalcruises.com

Emerald Waterways

Address: One Financial Center, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02111

Phone: 855-222-3214

Email:

European Waterways

Address: European Waterways Ltd., Waterways House, Riding Court, Riding Court Road, Datchet, Berkshire, SL3 9JT, United Kingdom

Phone: 800-394-8630

French Country Waterways

Address: 24 Bay Rd., Suite 1, Duxbury, MA 02332

Phone: 800-222-1236

Email:

Grand Circle Cruise Line

Address: 347 Congress St., Boston, MA 02210

Phone: 800-321-2835

Email:

Pandaw River Cruises

Address: 602 Cong Hoa St., Ward 13, Tan Binh District, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

Phone: 844-361-6281

Email:

Scenic

Address: One Financial Center, Suite 400, Boston, MA 02111

Phone: 855-517-1200

Email: <info @scenicusa.com>

St. Lawrence Cruise Lines

Address: 253 Ontario St., Suite 200, Kingston, ON K7L 2Z4, Canada

Phone: 800-267-7868

Email:

Tauck River Cruising

Address: Wilton Woods, 10 Westport Rd., Wilton, CT, 06897

Phone: 800-788-7885

Email:<info @tauck.com>

Uniworld Boutique River Cruise Collection

Address: 17323 Ventura Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 91316

Phone: 800-257-2407

Email:

Vantage Deluxe World Travel

Address: 90 Canal St., Boston, MA 02114

Phone: 888-514-1845 (pre-cruise); 888-982-6824 (post-cruise)

Victoria Cruises

Address: 136-18 39th Ave., 12th Floor, Flushing, NY 11354

Phone: 800-348-8084

Email:

Viking River Cruises

Address: 5700 Canoga Ave., Woodland Hills, CA 91367