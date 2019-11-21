Pictures From a Small Ship Cruise to Belize

With its pier surrounded by red mangroves and a handful of expat-run businesses, Punta Gorda carries an end-of-the-road atmosphere, a place to get lost or start over. Tourists come here to access the lower end of Belize's barrier reef, with Snake Caye providing near-perfect kayaking and snorkeling conditions.

Highlight: A pair of Mayan sites can be seen in a morning here, and each has its own charm. The forested grounds of Nim Li Punit vibrate with bird song, the calls ringing out among the ruins and rubble. And Lubaantun remains infamous as the discovery site of the crystal skull, later immortalized by Stephen Spielberg in Indiana Jones and the Legend of the Crystal Skull. While no one knows where the Skull rests today -- or even if it's an authentic artifact -- the Belize government is suing the filmmaker for a portion of the proceeds, claiming that he benefited from the country's cultural heritage.