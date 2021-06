Review for Grand Princess to Alaska

This was our 7th cruise, previously we have cruised on Carnival, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian - it was also our most expensive cruise. We did the 4 day on-land tour prior to the cruise and overall our experiences with the Fairbanks and Denali Lodges were fine. There were long lines for dinner on the first night in Denali as it seemed they were not prepared for all the guests that were ...