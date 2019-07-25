  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Windstar World Cruise Reviews

Saling past the Pitons (St. Lucia)
Sailing away
Embarkation
A Polynesian fire and dance show
Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
7 reviews

Filters

1-7 of 7 Windstar World Cruise Reviews

Exceeded Expectations!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
DianeandTom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A Windstar cruise has always been on our radar and we were excited to finally book one. It did not disappoint! We booked 15 nights on back to back itineraries Venice to Barcelona and loved all of the ports. This was our first small cruiseline. We may never go back to large cruiseships again! The crew and dining were exceptional. We particularly enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the weekly BBQ ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Wonderful Cruise!!

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
dacacruisin
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!! It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

WOW Again

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Once more before the stretch

Review for Star Legend to World Cruise

User Avatar
Redtravel
10+ Cruises

Two years ago Windstar announced the plan to stretch the Star ships increasing the guest capacity from 210 guests to 310 guests. We love the small size and hope that the increase in size doesn’t change the friendly atmosphere on the ship. We looked forward to another small ship experience before the scheduled stretch. Ship is still beautiful. The gorgeous woodwork, marble bathrooms, and ...
Read More

Sail Date: January 2020

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Repairs galore

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Sgjacobson
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This ship is falling apart at the seams and the owners don’t care about what passengers have to endure on board. Departure was delayed by 5 hours waiting for staff. My room had not been cleaned or set up. The deck was unfinished and unpainted. The front desk staff was ill equipped to handle all the passengers issues as they embarked. As a solo traveler my problems were not directly ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Ship needs refurbishing

Review for Star Legend to World Cruise

User Avatar
Litljack
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The Star Legend will be in dry dock soon to completely refurbish it and add 100 staterooms. And it need it. Everything was from gently to quite worn. Seals were broken on three large windows in the Yacht Club lounge, obscuring the view. That said, the staterooms were quite comfortable and the house staff attentive. Excursions are extremely expensive. Choose wisely. It’s much more fun to ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2019

Fresh Frozen

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
Yampaman
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed for 10 days in the Greek Isles this year. This was our second time on the Wind Surf having gone 15 days from Venice to Barcelona in October 2018. With one exception the entire officer crew had changed from the previous cruise. This seems very unusual so not sure what is happening. A few of the service staff remained and remembered us. They were great. Embarkation: This was a ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Around the World Cruise Reviews for Windstar Ships
Star Legend Around the World Cruise Reviews
Wind Surf Around the World Cruise Reviews
