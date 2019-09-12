After reading about Windstar on this forum and talking to my sister (who loved Windstar), I had high hopes for our first cruise with them. Well, the cruise is over and all I can say is I’m disappointed. We have some wonderful memories and we were impressed by a number of things but over all, it was a letdown. Maybe I just expected too much.
This was not our first covid cruise, it was our third. ...
This was our first international trip since February 2020. We had actually booked this cruise for November of 2020 but of course it was canceled and we were able to rebook for early December 2021. We didn't feel we would be comfortable on a large cruise ship with 3600 plus passengers. The Star Breeze has a capacity of 312 passengers. Our cruise had 125 passengers so my wife and I felt very ...
After being trapped inside for months, like everyone else, we tried to visit anywhere we’d be accepted! We’d had so many trips canceled we were pleased to go anywhere! Tahiti it was!
We booked back to back cruises so after visiting the Tuamotus we circled French Polynesia twice! What we missed the first time because we were on different excursions, we got to see the second time around. It was ...
We decided to try a different cruise line as our favorite has been Celebrity. We have sailed Carnival, Norwegian, Princess, Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity in the past. Since we had never been to French Polynesia, we chose Windstar and wanted to try out the Star Breeze which had just undergone expansion and refurbishment. Of course due to Covid, we had 2 cancellations before going on the ...
We've previously cruised only on larger ships (Princess, RC and Celebrity) and we were really interested in trying out the small ship experience. Since the destination (Tahiti) was the highest priority to us, we placed a much lower priority on evening entertainment, the pool "scene" and the casino. We went into this cruise expecting that we might find the evening a bit too low-key for us and ...
Everything about this cruise was perfect except for the weather. December is apparently the rainy season, something I didn't realize when I booked. So be warned. It didn't ruin the experience, but more sun and less clouds and rain would have been nice.
The best weather we had was the 3 days we spent at the Tahiti Pearl Beach Resort for 3 days before the cruise.
Embarkation was fast and ...
Quick back round. This was our 37 cruise, the 6th to Tahiti, once on Princess, 2 on Oceania, 1 on Wind Star and 1 on Holland America. This 17 days on Wind Spirit were far and away the best for the following reasons.
Wind Spirit at most has only has 140 passengers. This cruise was really a 10 day followed by a 7 day cruise. Neither cruise was sold out and only 25 of us opted for the 17 day ...
We just returned from our cruise. Fantastic in all ways. Our airplane was cancelled 2 days in a row by Air Tahiti Nui (a whole other matter) and we would not be arriving to Tahiti until 1 hour after the sailing time. We called Windstar to see how to meet the ship in Moorea. They got involved with the air company even though we did not book our air through them. Customer service was amazing ...
I have wanted to go to Tahiti and the surrounding islands since I read "Mutiny on the Bounty" and saw the movie over 50 years ago. This has been number 1 on my bucket list and after seeing advertisements for Windstar over the years it just seemed the perfect way to see these spectacular islands and it REALLY was. I won't do a lengthy review as more than enough people on this site have already ...
My husband has always wanted to go to Bora Bora and our travel agent told us of this spectacular way to see Bora Bora and French Polynesia. We weren’t disappointed. The Wind Spirit ship and crew are equally as amazing. We enjoyed all aspects of this cruise and bar none it was the best of the four cruises (Disney, Royal Carribean, Celebrity) we done so far. Everything from the crew, the ship, ...