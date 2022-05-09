Windstar Spain Cruise Reviews

Sail away
Photo Credit: Bob WM
Cabin decorated for my birthday.
Photo Credit: Jeff in Virginia
Photo Credit: flydc
pool & spa
Photo Credit: flydc
Cruiser Rating
4.0
Very Good
89 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 89 Windstar Spain Cruise Reviews

Great Cruise in Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Spirit

User Avatar
Misty Morning
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from another great Windstar cruise (our 13th) from Barcelona to Rome. This was the first time we took Windstar (or any cruise line from that matter) for a European cruise and, also the first time we sailed on the Wind Spirit, our previous 12 cruises having all been in the Caribbean (Wind Surf, Star Pride, Star Legend & Wind Star).We sailed with another couple (their 4th time on Windstar ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Wind star has lost its sparkle

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Star Legend

User Avatar
Bmonteman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just got off Wind Star legend Mediterranean cruise. What a total disappointment although the rooms were spacious and the ship was very clean. Everything else lacked luster. Absolutely mediocre food and the main dining room felt like you were eating in the cafeteria. The pool was extremely small and the same five people had the space the whole time. Although the staff was excellent, you could ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

06/17/23 Adriatic: Comfortable cabin, hit-or-miss dining, more restful than stimulating.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
artemis583
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Venice-to-Athens cruise, with stops in between, very enjoyable, Made a lot of sense to tack on a few days in Venice and Athens, at beginning and end. (Note to self: take lots of shorts and polo shirts, long pants not so much, given summer high humidity. Skip jackets as small umbrella suffices. Also, seriously consider Premium Economy, at a minimum, for daylight flight back. Since we ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Turkey and Greece Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Bill Hehn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruise 3 to 4 times a year on 8 or 9 different cruise lines. We often choose Wind Star for several reasons, mostly because the average passenger count is around 150 to 200 persons. No lines, off and on in ports in minutes rather than long lines, superb dining and all suite cabins with walk in closets and double sinks. The beauty of small ship sailing is visiting ports larger ships cannot, ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

A wonderful cruise on a Star Pride

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
curlyp
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our first cruise with Windstar. We have cruised before on a large ship with a different cruise line. I really enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere on the Star Pride. Our cabin was very comfortable and much larger then the other cruise line. We were in Cabin . The cabin is 277sq ft. It has a separate seating area with a couch and 2 chairs located next to a large window. The queen sized bed was ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

AMAZING TRIP AND INCREDIBLE STAFF!!!!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
aabrom
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I just sailed on the Windstar Ship which left Athens Greece October 14 2022 and we ended in Rome, Italy for our honeymoon. This was by far one of the best vacations that we have ever had! I have traveled on other Windstar ships in the past (Wind Surf- Caribbean) and this one was just as great. The staff was very attentive learning everyone's name day #1 and extremely accommodating ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2022

Sub par

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Star Legend

User Avatar
kn36
6-10 Cruises • Age 30s

We previously cruised with Windstar on their "Dreams of Tahiti" itinerary and loved the entire experience. Both ships on our cruises were Star Class ships meaning all of the rooms were suites and everything is in a larger scale than their sailing ships. This second time around we were less than impressed. It all started with the help line dedicated to the cruise line. No one could verify if we ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2022

Great ship, terrific crew

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
DougHouston
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Wind Surf is a beautiful motorized five mast sailing yatch that can accomodate ~ 342 pasengers and a crew of ~ 200. The crew is what makes Wind Star ships special. The crew is very attentive and make you feel special. The crer will know your name and your favorate beverage in a day or two. The food is excellent in all three resturants. The Stella Bistro and Candles are small speciality ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Amazing Cruise Experience

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Newbie Travelers
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

This was our first cruise (ever), and it did not disappoint. We were hesitant to take any cruise because the idea of joining thousands of people on a ship did not appeal to us. When we ran across the smaller Windstar Star Pride online and its itinerary (Greece/Italy), we decided to take the chance. The ship has been beautifully redone to accommodate more passengers (up to 312). We were impressed ...
Read More

Sail Date: June 2022

Traveled with children

Exceeded Expectations!

Review for a World Cruise Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
DianeandTom
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

A Windstar cruise has always been on our radar and we were excited to finally book one. It did not disappoint! We booked 15 nights on back to back itineraries Venice to Barcelona and loved all of the ports. This was our first small cruiseline. We may never go back to large cruiseships again! The crew and dining were exceptional. We particularly enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the weekly BBQ ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Find a cruise

Any Month
Spain Cruise Reviews for Windstar Ships
Star Legend Spain Cruise Reviews
Star Legend Spain Cruise Reviews
Star Pride Spain Cruise Reviews
Wind Spirit Spain Cruise Reviews
Wind Star Spain Cruise Reviews
Wind Surf Spain Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.