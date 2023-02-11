  • Newsletter
Windstar Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

1-10 of 176 Windstar Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews

Happy overall but have some small tweaks that would be nice

Review for a Panama Canal & Central America Cruise on Wind Star

Jeff in Virginia
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were excited to tour the Panama Canal and to end up in Aruba. Overall the ship met our expectations and we were very pleased with the following: * Nice Cabin: We upgraded from the porthole floor (3rd) to the large window cabin on the 4th level and were glad we did that. Overall the room was large, nice walk-in closet, large bathroom with great shower. The seating area was comfortable and we ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2023

Pretty Much Perfect

Review for a Canada & New England Cruise on Star Pride

MargotH24
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our 5th cruise, all previously on the Windsurf. We wanted to try one of the Windstar motor yachts and were pleased by the itinerary and departure from a U.S. port. Embarkation was seamless. And, although we could have encountered seas which were rough due to a storm in the area, it was exceptionally calm for the entire sailing. The Star Pride is a gorgeous small ship - and only 180 ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Star Ocean View Suite

Wonderful Caribbean Cruise!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

Newbie Travelers
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

This was our second cruise on the Star Pride. It did not disappoint. The service, food, wine, cocktails and activities were excellent! Although the weather didn't cooperate for some of our destinations, the captain and crew did well to dock and/or anchor at other interesting ports/islands. The Jost Vandyke and Soggy Dollar stop was one of the highlights of the trip. We rented a car on St. Maartens ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

Traveled with children

Nice ship, okay itinerary, had decent time but more our fault than ship's

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

gjanee
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We're novice cruisers and made some mistakes. The ship is very nice and comfortable. Plenty of pleasant places to park yourself... on the deck, in the library, etc. The entertainment was better than we expected for such a small ship... the entertainment director ("PJ") was great, the hotel director (Andreas) was practically a stand-up comic, and there was a musical duo and a small band with a ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2023

My first Windstar Cruise and 1st cruise critic revew!

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

TonsofFun2
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

I choose WindStar because I wanted to try sailing on a small ship. This was my third Cruise my first ship was freedom of the seas and my second ship was Norwegian epic and it was a big difference. From the moment we checked in in San Juan there was nearly nobody at the port in front of us at 1:30 p.m. when we gave the person our luggage I think it was at our room within an hour of being on the ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Caribbean Cruise on Star Pride after the Stretch

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

likesplanning
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We chose this cruise on the Star Pride because the itinerary included some of our favorite Caribbean islands (leaving and returning from San Juan): St. Thomas, St. Barths, Montserrat, St. Martin, Jost Van Dyke, and Virgin Gorda (Prickly Pear Island). Unfortunately, our cruise missed Montserrat and St. Martin due to weather which was frustrating. Embarkation and disembarkation in San Juan was ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Great Family Cruise

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Wind Surf

scpd1856
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Quick background. This was our 46th cruise, the 3rd on Windstar. We treated my son and his family so they could experience a 5-star cruise line. Windstar didn't disappoint! Flying from Charlotte, NC no problem to St Maarten. Customs there was very slow but the transfer to the ship was fine. Checked in at the cruise terminal and showed our vaccination paperwork & passports again and found ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Traveled with children

Best staterooms yet

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Star Pride

LarryQB
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

I wanted to take one of the sail yachts but the departure and arrival locations were different and astronomical for air fare, so we settled on this one out of San Juan. Easy to get to, not too expensive for airfare. The destinations of St. Thomas, St. Barts, St. Martin, Montserrat, and the BVI was an attraction too. The stateroom (Deck 5, all the way in the bow) was the best I've seen. The ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Caribbean cruise

Review for a Caribbean - Eastern Cruise on Star Pride

Marymary58
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Our group chose this cruise around the Virgin Islands because of the stop in st barts. The small size is perfect to socialize with a group and not be overwhelmed with thousands of people The ship is tired and a third of the cabins had no air conditioning. They did set out sheets and blankets if you wanted to sleep on the pool deck. I had heard from other passengers that were on a 2 consecutive ...
Read More

Sail Date: February 2023

I agree with another reviewer 100 Awsome. We loved the ship

Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Wind Surf

winterdaancer
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I have been on numerous other cruises with other companies. Hands down this was the most fun. The ship is beautiful and in excellent condition and very well maintained. The staff was incredible from the Steward to the Hotel Manager, The excursion desk, the restaurant staff and the captain. I can't figure out how so many people knew my name. The food was great and all home made not pre-made which ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2022

Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews for Windstar Ships
Wind Star Southern Caribbean Cruise Reviews
