Windstar Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Windstar Star Pride
Saling past the Pitons (St. Lucia)
Sailing away
Embarkation
Cruiser Rating
3.9
Average
80 reviews

1-10 of 80 Windstar Rome (Civitavecchia) Cruise Reviews

Excellent first experience of Windstar

Review for Wind Surf to World Cruise

User Avatar
bulpittw
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Recommended by our travel agent and we were delighted. Service was outstanding throughout and our food excellent. The 3 restaurant choices gave us all the options we were looking for over the 17 night cruise. The itinerary gave us the best of popular ports and smaller ones that we visited for the first time. The marina was a little disappointing as distance we could swim was limited and no ...
Sail Date: June 2022

Worn ship and disorganized service. Mediocre All Around.

Review for Wind Surf to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Jneil
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

A travel agent booked our group. Itinerary was interesting but the rest of the experience was below expectations, especially at the price point of $4599 for 8 nights! The ship has definitely seen better days. Far from a Superior or Luxury trip. Few amenities. Underwhelming entertainment. Port lectures short on history and mainly a sales tool. Dinners even in the specialty restaurants were mediocre ...
Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Wonderful Experience on the Star Pride

Review for Star Pride to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Grayboots
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise because of the intimacy of the ship. We might have sacrificed all of the bells and whistle of a larger ship, but being on a smaller ship was well worth it. Embarkation was done in a very smooth and orderly fashion and we were in our cabin within 15 minutes of boarding the ship. After ready some of the previous reviews, I was nervous about the age of the ship and it's ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Traveled with children

Very nice

Review for Wind Surf to Mediterranean

User Avatar
AnneFrank75
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruised on Windsurf about 10 years ago and enjoyed it. This time was also good. Food was generally very good and occasionally excellent - we had some vegetables which were not hot but usually OK. Drinks are free if soft, including coffees, and quite expensive if they have alcohol. Activities and entertainments are poor, though there was a band in the lounge and a duo upstairs. ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Oceanview Stateroom

Great

Review for Star Pride to Mediterranean

User Avatar
RustyIV
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Choose the Star Pride predominately for the race and then the wonderful different ports of call. Food was some of the best cruise food ever and the staff were wonderful. The rooms are a good size, but don't bother with the balcony upgrade. The size of the ship makes it easy to get around without needing a map. If you get the opportunity check out the bridge when it is open as the crew is very ...
Sail Date: May 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Value based cruising on very old ships

Review for Star Breeze to Mediterranean

User Avatar
WanderingKiwi
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Star Breeze - Ex Rome to Barcelona - we picked the itinerary based on the ports and departure date plus the very special fare our agent could secure, & we wanted to try the small ship experience. Let me be frank I would NOT pay full price for these cruises. when you compare full price against other lines the quality , age & upkeep of the ship, average food etc just doesnt add up. I'm not ...
Sail Date: November 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

First Time Windstar Cruise Was Very Enjoyable

Review for Wind Surf to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ann513
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Booked the Rome to Venice cruise on the recommendation of some friends and enjoyed it. Pre-cruise Windstar reps were readily available to answer questions with details and options. We utilized the well appointed gym most days and thought the staterooms were as described with plenty of storage and a comfortable bed. Service and food was excellent throughout the ship. We elected to sign up for ...
Sail Date: October 2018

Sicilian Splendors...an Italian Dream!

Review for Wind Surf to Mediterranean

User Avatar
Ski Mom 2
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Sicilian Splendors was our final leg of our back2back2back cruise celebrating our 25th wedding anniversary and my husband's 65th birthday. Our first leg of our journey was Treasures of Southern Spain & Morocco (Lisbon to Barcelona); the second Yachtsman's Harbors of the Rivieras (Barcelona to Rome/Civitavecchia) and now Sicilian Splendors, our third and final leg of our 25 day cruise. Because ...
Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Suite

No longer a 5 star cruise experience

Review for Wind Surf to Mediterranean

User Avatar
ReneeSF
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

We had been on several Windstar cruises and loved them for the staff to passenger ratio; great customer service; small size; adults-only; extras like monogrammed Windstar slippers, beach bag, etc.; and their unique Windstar Destination Discovery Events. Unfortunately, when we booked our most recent cruise on the Windsurf yacht, while the ship was beautiful, we found that the customer service ...
Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Great food, great crew

Review for Wind Surf to Europe - Western Mediterranean

User Avatar
bobdun999
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We had seen most of the Med on previous cruises but had missed the North Italian coast and the French Riviera. This cruise fit the bill with 3 Italian ports ,Monaco and 3 French Riviera port stops. Unfortunately a week before the cruise my wife became ill and needed a wheelchair temporarily to get around. I considered cancelling all of our excursions but the Destination Manager assured me they ...
Sail Date: June 2018

