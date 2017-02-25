  • Newsletter
Windstar Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Mykonos
Dinner at ruins of Ephesus
BBQ on deck.
Anchored at Santorini
Cruiser Rating
3.8
Average
56 reviews

1-10 of 56 Windstar Panama Canal & Central America Cruise Reviews

Panal Canal Passage and Quepos Port Highlight of Trip

Review for Wind Star to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
msandrews52
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because we wanted to do a full transit of the Panama canal on a small ship and do a one week cruise. The service was excellent, the cabin was comfortable and well designed. We got to use the water sports platform one day in Quepos and it was fun. The food was very good, especially at dinner. I wish they would serve more sandwich meat and cold salad (Deli-style) options at ...
Sail Date: February 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Cruising in a late-pandemic world

Review for Wind Star to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LJWECOC
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We were tired of staying home and have always loved Windstar. Although we were somewhat put off by the COVID restrictions imposed by CDC and other governmental authorities, foreign and domestic, on the cruise lines, we decided to give it a try. It was probably the best cruise we have ever taken (and that is a lot of cruises). We boarded after a mandatory COVID test and stayed in our cabin until ...
Sail Date: January 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Interesting Panama Canal Cruise!

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kafgill
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

The staff were very attentive and accommodating. Most took the time to learn your name. We had a State Room which was spacious and comfortable. A definite plus on a smaller ship which doesn't have a lot of public areas. Ship was very clean and you noticed the effort to keep it that way.The excursions were interesting and efficient. There was a problem with the air conditioning. State ...
Sail Date: February 2019

Windstar -- Great Upper Premium Line

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Mimi A
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Windstar cruise, a back-to-back Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, followed by a Southern Caribbean Sweep itinerary from Colon, Panama to Cartegena, Colombia; Aruba, and Bequia in the Grenadines, with disembarkation in Barbados. We enjoyed our first Windstar cruise through the ABC Island and the Grenadines on the Star Pride so much that we wanted to sail through the Canal with ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Very good overall -- BUT TOO LENIENT ON SMOKING!

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
mwf7501
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Chose this because we wanted a 7-day canal transit on a small ship. First time on Windstar. Overall very good -- excellent service, food was quite satisfactory, ship was in good but not outstanding condition. The cabin space was excellent -- was skeptical of the french balcony, but liked it a great deal. Since you have a whole suite, no need for a separate balcony, and opening the sliders ...
Sail Date: March 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Great food and people but ship needs sprucing up

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
kctraveler
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We were looking to go through the Panama Canal on a small ship and not have to visit various Caribbean islands that we have already seen. We had not visited Costa Rica or Panama so the itinerary on this ship fit our requirement. Embarkation was terrible and almost had us worrying what we got ourselves into. We took an independent tour from a hotel we booked on our own, which was cheaper than their ...
Sail Date: January 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Cruise Good -- Business Transactions Sometimes Difficult

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
LoveAllInclusive
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for the itinerary as a Panama Canal transit was a bucket list item; the itinerary was excellent, food was great, and service generally good! Our difficulties were with booking the cruise, paying for it, and then getting the final bill correct. While service was generally good we found it spotty, with a very odd experience of past cruisers (Yacht Club members) being invited ...
Sail Date: April 2017

StarBreeze Panama Canal

Review for Star Breeze to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
Sailorphyl
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Love small ship sailing and this was no exception!! The cabins are beyond amazing!! Every room is a suite!! Fabulous!! Great staff, fantastic food and amazing wildlife!! Chocolate Farm was fun and educational!! Terrabo Sierpe Mangroves River Tour was beyond our expectations!! Manuel San Antonio was very crowded and the tour company needs to work on organizing it better but it was a nice ...
Sail Date: March 2017

Aboard the Star Pride - Panama Canal to Costa Rica

Review for Star Pride to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
GARYTHEHITMAN
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

This is my second review of the "Star Pride" --- my first was the maiden voyage in 2014, immediately after the ship was acquired from Seabourn. I noticed several changes, almost all of which were positive. This 7-night cruise sailed on February 25, 2017 from Colon, with stops in several small ports in Costa Rica. Some recent passengers have complained that the ports are relatively unknown, but ...
Sail Date: February 2017

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Ports

Review for Star Pride to Panama Canal & Central America

User Avatar
DenS
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We choice this cruise to go through the Panama Canal and see Costa Rica. Going through the canal was great. The so called "ports" we visited consisted of tendering a zodiac from the ship to a public beach areas. One stop for a ship cookout, 2 ports with absolutely nothing in the so called "town" and one at a public marina. If you wanted to do anything at these stops it required an excursion ...
Sail Date: February 2017

