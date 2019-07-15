Wind Surf is a beautiful motorized five mast sailing yatch that can accomodate ~ 342 pasengers and a crew of ~ 200. The crew is what makes Wind Star ships special. The crew is very attentive and make you feel special. The crer will know your name and your favorate beverage in a day or two.
The food is excellent in all three resturants. The Stella Bistro and Candles are small speciality ...
We were very impressed with this smaller ship. Although full there were no lines, no queues, no crowds, easy tendering and embarkation and so on. Easy to get around. Lots of outside space. with various bars with decks. Always a seat or lounger when wanted.
Coffee Bar and snacks service was free.
All restaurants had noticeably great and varied food without being 'poncy' ( yes we are ...
A travel agent booked our group. Itinerary was interesting but the rest of the experience was below expectations, especially at the price point of $4599 for 8 nights! The ship has definitely seen better days. Far from a Superior or Luxury trip. Few amenities. Underwhelming entertainment. Port lectures short on history and mainly a sales tool. Dinners even in the specialty restaurants were mediocre ...
My husband and I love smaller ships with a little luxury thrown in. We have enjoyed plenty of cruises on larger ships when the children were growing up but discovered the joys of 5-6 star cruises recently. We chose WindSurf as it fitted in with our dates and embarkation was in our home city of Lisbon. From the moment we arrived at the port we realised this was going to be something special. The ...
We thought this would be an excellent way to see the French riviera. The first location, however, was canceled when the ship, several hours from port, returned to take a passenger to the hospital. The last two ports of call, Roses and Le Levandou, were not major ports and there was not much to do at either one. All but one of the ports required tender services, which took time away from the ...
The Wind Surf is a unique sailing ship. Although entertainment is somewhat limited to a house band and two others in the Compass Rose lounge.
This ship is not for those looking for 24 hour non stop entertainment. No casino, no rock climbing walls, no disco, no waterslide.
The ship and the smaller destinations are the draw.
The crew is fantastic.
The food is excellent. The on deck ...
celebrating our 20th anniversary on Windsurf seemed the perfect present to each other. We can honestly say all our wishes and desires were exceeded. Wonderful crew, but especially Erickson, Eric, Maricelo, Charlie, who all looked after our creature comforts to the highest standards, and Hasan, who kept our stateroom immaculate every day.
The food was wonderful, whether in a French-style formal ...
Our first Windstar cruise (my second cruise (Regent Seven Seas), my wife's first). My wife and I were traveling with six other couples to celebrate multiple 50th birthdays. We were collectively thrilled with our choice of Wind Surf. We had read many reviews on this forum and others and we prepared to be underwhelmed -- no chance! The Wind Surf is getting a bit long in the tooth (scheduled for a ...
Ok, first off this was a 10 day Greek Island cruise not an 18 day one that the default this review site shows. Our first trip to Greece. Took the Windstar transfer from the airport. Navigating the Athens airport was easy. Transfer was a taxi driver with a sign. It was fine. Stayed at the Windstar hotel, the St. George. Lovely hotel. Rooms are fine. Location is great and the views from the ...
A lovely cruise on a fantastic ship. It’s so impressive to see the sails unfurl. The ship was at capacity but never felt crowded. The pool and sports deck/marina were delightful. Service was friendly and efficient. The staff greets you by name and knows your preferred morning beverage. The excursions were well planned and executed. Onboard dining was great! A very satisfying experience. Lovely ...