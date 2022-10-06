Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

This was our 5th cruise with Windstar and our 2nd on the Wind Surf. Took this 4/30/23 sailing as it was as far out as our FCC would take us on the schedule. We knew the Spring weather could be a mixed bag (and it was) but that didn't damper our spirits or Windstar's casual elegance. Windstar consistently excels at great staff; they call you by name by the second day, excellent dining options; ...