1-10 of 115 Windstar Italy Cruise Reviews

Great Cruise in Mediterranean

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Spirit

User Avatar
Misty Morning
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Just back from another great Windstar cruise (our 13th) from Barcelona to Rome. This was the first time we took Windstar (or any cruise line from that matter) for a European cruise and, also the first time we sailed on the Wind Spirit, our previous 12 cruises having all been in the Caribbean (Wind Surf, Star Pride, Star Legend & Wind Star).We sailed with another couple (their 4th time on Windstar ...
Sail Date: April 2024

Traveled with children

Wind star has lost its sparkle

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Star Legend

User Avatar
Bmonteman
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Just got off Wind Star legend Mediterranean cruise. What a total disappointment although the rooms were spacious and the ship was very clean. Everything else lacked luster. Absolutely mediocre food and the main dining room felt like you were eating in the cafeteria. The pool was extremely small and the same five people had the space the whole time. Although the staff was excellent, you could ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Standards changed since last cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
Time 2 Sail
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We sailed on the Windsurf Pride in 2018. A delightful trip with fond momories of ports of call and the people and staff we met on the Pride. Fast forward to 2023 Wind Surf sailing expecting a wonderful sailing experience with friends we invited to come along and join in the smaller ship luxury experience that Windstar had offered in the past. Pro's of this trip: Stateroom is comfortable and ...
Sail Date: August 2023

06/17/23 Adriatic: Comfortable cabin, hit-or-miss dining, more restful than stimulating.

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
artemis583
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Venice-to-Athens cruise, with stops in between, very enjoyable, Made a lot of sense to tack on a few days in Venice and Athens, at beginning and end. (Note to self: take lots of shorts and polo shirts, long pants not so much, given summer high humidity. Skip jackets as small umbrella suffices. Also, seriously consider Premium Economy, at a minimum, for daylight flight back. Since we ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

First Timers - Now Hooked!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
IpswichChris
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My husband and I have traveled a lot, but never cruised. We weren't interested in large ships, so our first cruise was on the Wind Surf in May, 2023, Italy and Croatia. In spite of very bad luck with the weather, we loved the experience and are already planning our next Windstar trip. The ship is older and shows signs of wear if you look for it, but that didn't bother us a bit...we loved the ...
Sail Date: May 2023

Cabin Type: Suite

The staff onboard made the trip great and the dining was truly exceptional! Bigger isn’t better on cruises.

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
FlurryFlo
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

I know all these ships do pretty much the same thing…travel overnight to the next destination & drop you off for a land excursion that’s just long enough t give you a little taste of the local flare. What made this smaller ship stand out was the AMAZING staff. Not just welcoming, but vibrant and funny personalities that truly made the trip. To name the standouts; Anthony (thanks for your hilarious ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Windstar keeps excelling

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
Duthie
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

This was our 5th cruise with Windstar and our 2nd on the Wind Surf. Took this 4/30/23 sailing as it was as far out as our FCC would take us on the schedule. We knew the Spring weather could be a mixed bag (and it was) but that didn't damper our spirits or Windstar's casual elegance. Windstar consistently excels at great staff; they call you by name by the second day, excellent dining options; ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

Turkey and Greece Cruise

Review for a Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise on Star Pride

User Avatar
Bill Hehn
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We cruise 3 to 4 times a year on 8 or 9 different cruise lines. We often choose Wind Star for several reasons, mostly because the average passenger count is around 150 to 200 persons. No lines, off and on in ports in minutes rather than long lines, superb dining and all suite cabins with walk in closets and double sinks. The beauty of small ship sailing is visiting ports larger ships cannot, ...
Sail Date: April 2023

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

AMAZING TRIP AND INCREDIBLE STAFF!!!!

Review for a Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Star

User Avatar
aabrom
2-5 Cruises • Age 40s

My wife and I just sailed on the Windstar Ship which left Athens Greece October 14 2022 and we ended in Rome, Italy for our honeymoon. This was by far one of the best vacations that we have ever had! I have traveled on other Windstar ships in the past (Wind Surf- Caribbean) and this one was just as great. The staff was very attentive learning everyone's name day #1 and extremely accommodating ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Wind Surf Sails Perfectly Again

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Wind Surf

User Avatar
Strenz
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We sailed with the Wind Surf on Sicilian Splendors ( Oct.6, 2022) The name of the itinerary was incorrect on the form to write this review. We reserved this trip 2020, 2021, and finally we were able be on the Surf this October. Three years of waiting with anticipation and indeed it did not disappoint. Everything about the Wind Surf that we love was out in full force: superb staff, beautiful ...
Sail Date: October 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Oceanview Stateroom

