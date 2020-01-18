A Windstar cruise has always been on our radar and we were excited to finally book one. It did not disappoint! We booked 15 nights on back to back itineraries Venice to Barcelona and loved all of the ports. This was our first small cruiseline. We may never go back to large cruiseships again! The crew and dining were exceptional. We particularly enjoyed the specialty restaurants and the weekly BBQ ...
We had been waiting for our BIG return to cruising following the Covid pause and were excited to see that Wind Surf would still be in The Caribbean during our vacation. The booking process was simple, all though the protocols for testing and transit through SXM were a bit confusing, but we managed to wade through the emails and figure out what steps we needed to complete to sail. It had been 10 ...
We chose Wind Star due to their itinerary in Lesser Antilles and positive experience from our first sailing with them for the French Polynesia summer of 2019. Unfortunately, COVID outbreak happened on Day 4 of 10. Wind Star dumped COVID positive passengers and their families in Barbados with no local support and sailed away to try to complete the rest of the cruise. They also failed to disclose ...
Supposed to be a 5Star cruise on an older Sailing Ship. 4th day into the cruise 1 person was reported to have Covid.
Whole ship was tested for Covid and about 20 of us were quarantined in our cabins.we were told we had special menus, no cabin service, no contact with anyone. Food was delivered on paper plates with plastic utensils that broke as soon as I tried to use them.
The Captain ...
My sisters and our husbands, all fans of Windstar Cruises, decided to spend Christmas together on our favorite ship The Wind Surf. We made the reservation when the vaccinations were discovered.
A joyful start for all, everyone, passengers and crew alike were so happy to be on again. The ship looked great, food outstanding, the perfect service that we all have experienced, terrific Captain, ...
We have just returned from a wonderful 10 days sailing on Star Legend. The ship is in great shape and incredibly comfortable after an upgrade and refit. Our cabin was spacious with fabulous doors leading onto a small balcony, the bed was as comfortable as home which I have never experienced before. So some people may not enjoy the windstar experience, although I have no idea why ( I did hear one ...
We chose the Windstar Windsurf itinerary to celebrate my husband’s 55th Birthday and we are so glad we did!!
It was a very nice change to sail on such a small ship as we enjoyed the beautiful views of the gorgeous islands and beautiful yachts surrounding us. The cruise staff were truly amazing people that went out of their way to make our cruise a memorable experience. From the food to the ...
I am writing this as I go through my mandatory quarantine following another great cruise on the Wind Surf (the last one before operations were halted). This was our second Windstar cruise in less than 4 months after having done a 14-day BTB Caribbean cruise with some friends on Star Legend in November. This time we were travelling as a couple and met 2 other couples from our hometown of Montreal ...
This cruise was thrust upon us. We had booked a mid-Feb cruise on the stretched Star Breeze from BCN to MIA but construction delays cancelled that a few days before Christmas. Since we were within 60 days of sailing, and Windstar had all my vacation money, switching to another line was not possible. So I scrambled and came up with this cruise.
With a 20% cruise credit plus the price guarantee, ...
We have been on many Windstar Cruises and I have written many reviews. This trip we were on the refitted Wind Surf. The Surf is an old lady and she has aged well. We always admire her being maintained so well. The new lounge beautiful, new furniture in the Yacht Club lovely, new hall rugs in keeping with sailing and pretty, lovely waiting area for the Amphora, new comfortable furniture at Compass ...