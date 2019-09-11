We were excited to tour the Panama Canal and to end up in Aruba. Overall the ship met our expectations and we were very pleased with the following:
* Nice Cabin: We upgraded from the porthole floor (3rd) to the large window cabin on the 4th level and were glad we did that. Overall the room was large, nice walk-in closet, large bathroom with great shower. The seating area was comfortable and we ...
This was our first cruise with Windstar. We have cruised before on a large ship with a different cruise line. I really enjoyed the relaxed atmosphere on the Star Pride. Our cabin was very comfortable and much larger then the other cruise line. We were in Cabin . The cabin is 277sq ft. It has a separate seating area with a couch and 2 chairs located next to a large window. The queen sized bed was ...
This was the third trans-Atlantic cruise we have taken on Windsurf. She remains our favorite ship - she's not young but elegant, graceful, and really just about perfect. Embarkation in Sint Maarten was seamless and we quickly got checked in. Found many familiar faces from past crossings - some come back every year. Staff just as welcoming and helpful as always. After a brief muster drill (no ...
Prepandemic planning found a great cruise combining three back to back itineraries to fulfill many of our bucket list places to visit - Caribbean to the Mediterranean, with a TransAtllantic Crossing! We have traveled WindSong, WindSpirit and WindStar ships in the past and enjoyed the casual atmosphere of the Windstar Cruise line, great cuisine and most importantly, attentive attention only these ...
This was our first cruise (ever), and it did not disappoint. We were hesitant to take any cruise because the idea of joining thousands of people on a ship did not appeal to us. When we ran across the smaller Windstar Star Pride online and its itinerary (Greece/Italy), we decided to take the chance. The ship has been beautifully redone to accommodate more passengers (up to 312). We were impressed ...
This cruise was thrust upon us. We had booked a mid-Feb cruise on the stretched Star Breeze from BCN to MIA but construction delays cancelled that a few days before Christmas. Since we were within 60 days of sailing, and Windstar had all my vacation money, switching to another line was not possible. So I scrambled and came up with this cruise.
With a 20% cruise credit plus the price guarantee, ...
This ship is falling apart at the seams and the owners don’t care about what passengers have to endure on board. Departure was delayed by 5 hours waiting for staff.
My room had not been cleaned or set up. The deck was unfinished and unpainted. The front desk staff was ill equipped to handle all the passengers issues as they embarked. As a solo traveler my problems were not directly ...
We were very impressed with this smaller ship. Although full there were no lines, no queues, no crowds, easy tendering and embarkation and so on. Easy to get around. Lots of outside space. with various bars with decks. Always a seat or lounger when wanted.
Coffee Bar and snacks service was free.
All restaurants had noticeably great and varied food without being 'poncy' ( yes we are ...
We chose this ship because of the reputation of Windstar and the itinerary offered. We were starting out trip with a few days in Lisbon and wanted to experience the southern coast of Spain.
The Wind Surf is a small ship and the all aboard was called for 4:00. We arrived at 2:45 and were able to walk right on. Disembarkation was equally easy. What was so disappointing was the condition of our ...
My husband and I love smaller ships with a little luxury thrown in. We have enjoyed plenty of cruises on larger ships when the children were growing up but discovered the joys of 5-6 star cruises recently. We chose WindSurf as it fitted in with our dates and embarkation was in our home city of Lisbon. From the moment we arrived at the port we realised this was going to be something special. The ...