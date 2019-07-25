This was our first cruise (ever), and it did not disappoint. We were hesitant to take any cruise because the idea of joining thousands of people on a ship did not appeal to us. When we ran across the smaller Windstar Star Pride online and its itinerary (Greece/Italy), we decided to take the chance. The ship has been beautifully redone to accommodate more passengers (up to 312). We were impressed ...
We have just returned from a wonderful 10 days sailing on Star Legend. The ship is in great shape and incredibly comfortable after an upgrade and refit. Our cabin was spacious with fabulous doors leading onto a small balcony, the bed was as comfortable as home which I have never experienced before. So some people may not enjoy the windstar experience, although I have no idea why ( I did hear one ...
We chose Windstar to cruise through the Greek Isles. From the beginning it seemed odd - we heard almost nothing from Windstar other than itinerary changes and information posted on My Windstar. When they removed our reservation from My Windstar about a week prior to sailing I had to call them to ask if the ship was still going and we were still on it. Apparently all reservations are removed in ...
This is our fourth, and now last, Windstar cruise. The ship, the Windstar, is run down and tacky. The food was awful. The equipment in the “gym” creeky and poorly maintained. Lastly the shore excursions were often boardering on worthless. Internet? $245 a week for minimal and often nonexistent service. And all this for a premium price. Windstar needs to up its game considerably if it want ...
7 nite Athens Greece, round trip, 9/19
Cruise was fine, not unpleasant. Friendly crew, outstanding food and service related to food. Cabin comfortable but really missed having a private veranda (and just for the record, had one of us been quarantined here, as we observed happening to someone we had met, the same size and layout would have made for a miserable experience). Simple ...
After planning for over 1 year I finally got to go on a Windstar cruise.
I was expecting a lot and, for the most part it, met all expectations.
Prior to going on the cruise my initial cruise was cancelled as the ship was chartered.
They gave us a $500/pp credit and paid to change our airfare.
I loved the small size of the ship.
The cabin was small but functional. The bathroom had ...
Our first Windstar cruise (my second cruise (Regent Seven Seas), my wife's first). My wife and I were traveling with six other couples to celebrate multiple 50th birthdays. We were collectively thrilled with our choice of Wind Surf. We had read many reviews on this forum and others and we prepared to be underwhelmed -- no chance! The Wind Surf is getting a bit long in the tooth (scheduled for a ...
We chose this cruse for a birthday celebration and we were already in Greece. We were looking forward to sailing under sail, even if briefly. They play loud music to accompany the raising of the sails, then take them down straight away. No lift on this older boat and a lot of stairs to get to dining room, etc. Our room steward was excellent. Food was very good and BBQ on deck lovely. ...
We sailed for 10 days in the Greek Isles this year. This was our second time on the Wind Surf having gone 15 days from Venice to Barcelona in October 2018. With one exception the entire officer crew had changed from the previous cruise. This seems very unusual so not sure what is happening. A few of the service staff remained and remembered us. They were great.
Embarkation: This was a ...
Ok, first off this was a 10 day Greek Island cruise not an 18 day one that the default this review site shows. Our first trip to Greece. Took the Windstar transfer from the airport. Navigating the Athens airport was easy. Transfer was a taxi driver with a sign. It was fine. Stayed at the Windstar hotel, the St. George. Lovely hotel. Rooms are fine. Location is great and the views from the ...