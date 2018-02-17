We were attracted by the interesting Asian itinerary and the small ship size ( 300 pax max )
The cruise was of a high quality with both the hardware and software ( service levels ) in top order. The positive and optimistic attitude of the crew from the Captain, Officers to deck hands was outstanding. This created an excellent passenger experience.
The cabin was extremely comfortable and ...
The cabin size and the decor, the staff, the food - all excellent.
The staff were amazing and always tried to please and solve any issues.
But our cabin 300 right up front on deck 6 was extremely disappointing as we felt every little wave on the ocean. I have never felt so much motion in a cabin before. When traveling on a small ship make sure you are midship and down low. Unfortunately ...
We chose this cruise for the itinerary and small ship size and we were not disappointed! We were aboard for 3 segments: Comprehensive Indonesia, Borneo and Philippines and Icons of S.E. Asia (Vietnam), all of which gave us an insight into the culture and beauty of the various ports and countries. We were fortunate to be in Vietnam during Tet (Chinese New Year) so we got to partake in many ...
Just got off the wind star legend....wow...good thing they are taking this ship into reparations...
It has seen better days... No thermostats work in the suites, 1 ply toilet tissue, main dining room a/c stuck on coldest setting, so low , a large % of passengers got a cold in the first 3 days and passed it around for a week.
Outdoor seating on upper deck fine dining area had incredibly ...
"Comprehensive China Exploration" Beijing to Hong Kong or reverse
The title suggest that there is more “China” than there was, even before one port was deleted. But we certainly hit a lot of countries on the trip. (Note that you should get the 10-year “Multi-Entry” visa from China if you go on such a trip. It costs the same as a “Single-Entry” visa, and uses the same annoying application form.) ...
Wanted a smaller, less crowded ship, as we are not fans of the 3000 person ships.
This had an itinerary that was heavy in ports with many overnight stays in bigger cities. We do not prefer so many "at sea" days. The smaller ship has less amenities, so "at sea" days are not as enjoyable.
This smaller ship was able to dock closer the many of the downtown areas, since it could navigate the ...
We were very disappointed with this cruise. The food was of poor quality and boring. The breakfast and lunch area was in crowed space at the back of the ship and smelled of exhaust when the wind was in the wrong direction. Plus they seemed to varnish the deck furniture next to the entrance to the eating area. There were very few onboard activities. On sea days most guests seemed to be in their ...
Our cruise departed from Tokyo in October, 2018, from the Harumi Port. If you're a fanatic about avoiding cab rides, we took the subway from our independent Shinjuku-area Hilton's Tochomae Station (E28, Oeda line), a 30 minute ride to Kachidoki Station (E17.) Crossing the street (depending on which exit you use), you have to determine (say, with Google Maps) the correct direction for the 03 or ...
We chose this cruise because of the itinerary and we had been on 12 other WindStar cruises and had a good experience on all of them.
This cruise was different. The food was horrible- repetitive, lacking fresh fruits and vegetables with a high concentration of carbs. For breakfast we had cold scrambled eggs and cold sausages with canned fruit. I even found a hair in my food. Even the ...
Recently back from this 14 night cruise via Phillipines, Borneo and Brunei.
Overall a very good trip. This is our second cruise with Windstar, and they certainly run a quality operation. The whole crew are friendly and helpful, and you are greeted by name within few days. Lovely cabins, we had a balcony suite, which was spacious, and well appointed, and it was lovely to be able to see the ...