Windstar Alaska Cruise Reviews

Denali land package + 7 day cruise in Alaska -- FANTASTIC

Review for Wind Star to Alaska

User Avatar
ColoradoGem
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We heard a lot about the quality of Windstar cruises and decided to check it out. It certainly met out wildest expectations . We took a 5 day land tour of. Denali before embarking on the cruise in Juneau. The small ship provided a great intimate experience. The ship never felt crowded and we did not feel like we were in a herd of tourists. We were able to easily meet and make friends with ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2022

Windstar for Us — Alaska at its finest via cruise

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
OctoberKat
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our second Windstar cruise following last summer's Norway/Iceland voyage which was marvelous. Sufficiently marvelous that we invited three friends from NYC to join us this time. We previously sailed once on Regent which was but decent and once on Silversea which was slightly better than decent. Windstar ran rings around them on both our sailings aboard Legend and Pride. See our cabin ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2019

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

An amazing Itinerary

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
GidgetWidget
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this itinerary as we wanted to return to Alaska, the Bering Sea was enticing and we love sea days. Japan ports Kishiro and Miyako were an added bonus. When we arrived at the port in Seward we were pleasantly surprised to see the Legend alongside the enormous NCL ship. It is a beauty with clean clear lines. Granted there are some rust spots, but remember it is a ship in the salty ocean ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2018

Cabin Type: Owner's Suite

Wrong ship for Alaska and poor value for money

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Electra1
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Star Legend is not suited for Alaska but rather warmer climates. For example the only indoor bar area, the Compass Rose, was so cold at night that they were actually handing out blankets to try and keep passengers warm. Other ships we have been on have entertainment at night but all Star Legend had was a duo who sang and unbelievably on some nights were scheduled to perform on the open deck at ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Uncomfortable

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Billcruise1
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

This cruise went to Alaska. Chose Windstar because of port visits. This is my fifth cruise to Alaska; before this always the same ports. Windstar substitutes smaller towns — Haines, Sitka; and Wrangell. The main problems are passenger comfort and excessive nickel and dimeing. The ship, in an apparent effort to save costs, is too cold. Most passengers wear winter coats to the longes, casino, ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Pleasing experience 14 days

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
staniam
6-10 Cruises • Age 80s

Overall- Very good service and excellent crew; highlights were the exceptional nature staff for lectures and tours. Nice introduction to Inside Passage and Alaska small town life. Small ship with interesting guest interactions. Service: excellent Food: very good: served dinners, breakfast and lunch buffets Ship: old ship and good condition; elevators; meeting rooms ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Disappointing Ripoff

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
patororke
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

My husband and I have always wanted to see Alaska. Unfortunately, we chose Windstar's costly 14-day cruise on the 200-passenger Star Legend and 4-day pre-cruise to Denali. We were extremely disappointed. After many cruises on lines ranging from Tauck, Silverseas, and Star Clipper to Royal Caribbean, this is--by far--the worst experience we ever had. The 4-day pre-cruise trip through Denali was ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

Alaska Cruise and Pre-Cruise Land Tour A Total Rip-Off

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
KahukuRedRaider
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

The pre-cruise land tour spent most of its time figuring out how to fill time instead of showing us the sights. The guide was less than knowledgeable. We paid a great deal, but were often told to go out and get our own meals at our expense. It became obvious that the person in charge of the tour had no interest in the excursions nor any knowledge of how good they were. This characteristic ...
Read More

Sail Date: August 2018

ALASKAN SPLENDOR EXCEEDS ALL EXPECTATIONS!

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
LESTAZ
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are faithful Windstar clients who have always enjoyed sailing and cruising with Windstar! When we were on Star Legend last summer they announced that the ship would be cruising to Alaska from Vancouver BC. We booked our suite immediately. Get a balcony for this voyage!!!! Star Legend with its great captain and crew made every journey into the three fjords amazing experiences! There are so ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Balcony Suite

Outstanding

Review for Star Legend to Alaska

User Avatar
Crixxus
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

Star Legend is a small luxury, all suite ship with all the amenities. The service was excellent, and all staff were friendly, and enthusiastically helped in every way possible. Even an entry level suite, cabin 102, was spacious and included a walk in closet, large bathroom, and seating area with sofa, chairs and table. There was a large picture window. Even at the front of the ship, noise and ...
Read More

Sail Date: July 2018

Cabin Type: Ocean View Suite

