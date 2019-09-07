  • Help Ukrainian Families in Need: World Central Kitchen Donation Match
Whittier Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
4.1
Very Good
417 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 417 Whittier Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

First Cruise

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Orangeburg
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

My husband's and my first cruise. Royal Princess was most delightful, enjoyable, comfortable and relaxing. Our stateroom had a balcony on Deck 8, The weather was most pleasant except for one day of rain which happened to be a day at sea, so didn't ruin anything for us. The service on board was excellent. I had never done a Spa, yet, spoiled myself by having nine Accupuncture treatments and two ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Inadequate and incompetent staffing, false promises and mistreatment of passengers

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
rcline0011
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

Thought we would be on a well-prepared fun cruise which turned into a nightmare because of staff shortages, false promises made and changed every day, no workable plans for Covid outbreak and general mistreatment of infected patients. In my wife's room she could not get phones to dial. Room service for food was a joke. They were late getting meals, and the order was never correct. All the ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

On Your own with COVID test at debarkation

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Eagle 0227
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

After we had booked this cruise months in advance, we received disturbing news. We were informed that we were on our own at debarkation as far as COVID testing. Up until this notification we were led to believe testing would be provided before our flight home. Several hundred people had to scramble to get a covid test before we could fly home from Vancouver. The cruise would have been much more ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Beautiful well appointed ship with extraordinarily friendly and helpful crew/staff

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
garrisonknmi77gmail.com
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted a combined Land and Sea experience (bucket list item). Princess offered a great end-to-end experience instead of us having to book things individually. Our experience was outstanding (we had exceptionally nice weather almost the entire trip). Overall, everything I had hoped for. For specifics, there are multiple good dining rooms on the ship. We gravitated towards Allegro for ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Land and Sea

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Grandma1903
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Our even dinner experience was terriable. We have cruised this ship several times and really enjoyed it. However this time the food was not up to par, the service was awful. If you wanted drinks you waited for ever to get them. I always look forward to lobster night and get two. Got my first one, over cooked, cold and had to get up and go ask for the butter for it. The bought me another lobster ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Traveled with disabled person

Princess Land and Cruise, A Not So Grand Princess Experience

Review for Grand Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
thebigtripper
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Princess Land and Cruise Tour, May 15-25, 2022 This review will cover our most recent cruise vacation. It was a long planned 10-day land and cruise combination trip to Alaska. We expected a pleasant trouble free and relaxing post-Covid vacation hosted by what is widely considered to be the premier purveyor of such trips, Princess Cruise Lines. Spoiler Alert! It was not to be. This was ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Alaska (finally!)

Review for Grand Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
PSepate
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We actually did the land and sea cruisetour this year after being cancelled in 2020 and 2021. The land tour was a great intro to this big, beautiful state. The riverboat cruise in Fairbanks was much better than expected and later the rail trip to Denali was great fun. We luckily had perfect weather almost every day of our trip and got to see snow-topped mountains, including Denali, ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Grand Princess Cruise to Alaska

Review for Grand Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
prosenthh
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

Princess Cruises had a great reputation, and our travel agent recommended them for Alaska. Things didn't turn out as expected: 1. During the land portion of our trip to Alaska, we stayed in three different inns, one of which was the Mount McKinley Princess Wilderness Lodge. We had many problems opening our room door with our room key at the lodge, for which we asked for assistance from hotel ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2022

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess Rules Alaska

Review for Coral Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
lulubeach
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

I just really have always wanted to take an Alaskan cruise. The Coral Princess in September was a wonderful experience. The crowds were smaller and the weather was just about perfect. There was not a mosquito to be found. The shore excursions were first rate. The stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway offered a variety of experiences. There was plenty of time for shopping and exploring even with ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Balcony

Princess can do better

Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

User Avatar
Sharman22
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

*Hour wait to get on ship in Whittier, poorly organized *Rooms at McKinley & Denali were like camping or hunting *Hotel Captain Cook was excellent and restaurants were superb *Salmon Berry Tours is excellent in Anchorage *Train ride to Whittier was long, be prepared. No water for purchase *Excursion issues in two cities: Train in front of us derailed for the White Pass Scenic ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2019

Cabin Type: Mini-Suite with Balcony

Whittier Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews
