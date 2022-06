Review for Margaritaville at Sea Paradise to Bahamas

Well, just got back. 5/22/2022 A lot of good things to say and some not so good. I will start with the good. No masks required on the ship. Your choice. However you were required to wear them at Freeport. The ship itself was really nice. The outside looked really inviting. Lots of new. On outside and the inside. PVC inserts in all the windows so they all look new. In the public areas they had draw ...