My husband's and my first cruise. Royal Princess was most delightful, enjoyable, comfortable and relaxing. Our stateroom had a balcony on Deck 8, The weather was most pleasant except for one day of rain which happened to be a day at sea, so didn't ruin anything for us. The service on board was excellent. I had never done a Spa, yet, spoiled myself by having nine Accupuncture treatments and two ...
Thought we would be on a well-prepared fun cruise which turned into a nightmare because of staff shortages, false promises made and changed every day, no workable plans for Covid outbreak and general mistreatment of infected patients. In my wife's room she could not get phones to dial. Room service for food was a joke. They were late getting meals, and the order was never correct. All the ...
After we had booked this cruise months in advance, we received disturbing news. We were informed that we were on our own at debarkation as far as COVID testing. Up until this notification we were led to believe testing would be provided before our flight home. Several hundred people had to scramble to get a covid test before we could fly home from Vancouver. The cruise would have been much more ...
We wanted a combined Land and Sea experience (bucket list item). Princess offered a great end-to-end experience instead of us having to book things individually. Our experience was outstanding (we had exceptionally nice weather almost the entire trip). Overall, everything I had hoped for.
For specifics, there are multiple good dining rooms on the ship. We gravitated towards Allegro for ...
Our even dinner experience was terriable. We have cruised this ship several times and really enjoyed it. However this time the food was not up to par, the service was awful. If you wanted drinks you waited for ever to get them. I always look forward to lobster night and get two. Got my first one, over cooked, cold and had to get up and go ask for the butter for it. The bought me another lobster ...
I just really have always wanted to take an Alaskan cruise. The Coral Princess in September was a wonderful experience. The crowds were smaller and the weather was just about perfect. There was not a mosquito to be found. The shore excursions were first rate. The stops in Juneau, Ketchikan and Skagway offered a variety of experiences. There was plenty of time for shopping and exploring even with ...
*Hour wait to get on ship in Whittier, poorly organized
*Rooms at McKinley & Denali were like camping or hunting
*Hotel Captain Cook was excellent and restaurants were superb
*Salmon Berry Tours is excellent in Anchorage
*Train ride to Whittier was long, be prepared. No water for purchase
*Excursion issues in two cities:
Train in front of us derailed for the White Pass Scenic ...
We picked this cruise line because of what we had heard from others and that they are one of only two lines allowed into Glacier Bay which was a must see for us. The ship is beautiful, never felt crowded even with 3000 guests onboard. The staff is incredible and if you get a change to use the Spa you should splurge for it. The room was excellent and bigger than I thought it would be. The spa ...
We enjoyed the destination and staff, but there are any number of areas that need to be improved. Entertainment, food quality and the land cruise portion come to mind. However, the glaciers and landmass so spectacular its difficult not to be in awe - so definitely visit Alaska.
The land portion was spectacular in terms of the natural beauty (and we hit the perfect time for fall leaf color). ...
We have been on about 15 cruises, last one 15 years ago. We have been all over the Caribbean, Mexican Rivera a number of times. Been through the Panama Canal, New Zealand and Australia. First cruise I have been on were I was charged for a soda. First cruise I have been on were they wanted to charge me $40 per person per day to look off the stern of the ship. Charged $29 per day service charge ...