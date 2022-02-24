Review for Royal Princess to Alaska

We picked this cruise line because of what we had heard from others and that they are one of only two lines allowed into Glacier Bay which was a must see for us. The ship is beautiful, never felt crowded even with 3000 guests onboard. The staff is incredible and if you get a change to use the Spa you should splurge for it. The room was excellent and bigger than I thought it would be. The spa ...