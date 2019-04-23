Very good service
Everything very well organised
When you arrive, when you leave , good system with the luggage
Leaving the boat for an excursion and coming back was elaborate due to safety measurements
Good food in the buffets and restaurants (Tomi!!), good variety
Posibility for a small forfait to be able to drink freely, recommendable
Nice cabin
Interior a bit over the ...
The restaurant staff very professional and well trained. Out cabine room was superficial clean every day lots of dust and the bedsheets not changed for the entire week. The excursion staff lack of knowledge and very rude not happy to offer any excursions in English unless is just downtown were we can go by ourselves. We we looking forward to have a nice hiking and engage with nature but NOT ...
Chose to get on it Germany because there is way too much to see in Berlin and port is 2+ hours away. Flew in several days before cruise departure so we could tour Berlin first. Highly recommend a Hop-On-Hop-Off 48 hour pass. Tour of nearby Sachsenhausen Concentration Camp is very affordable when purchased directly (just $25) and not as a Princess excursion. Took a cab back to Tegel Airport to get ...
We did the Mediterranean on this ship a few years ago and we enjoyed returning to this beautiful ship. The food on Princess in my opinion is a cut above many other lines but I did notice a slight change in quality on the many beef dishes. Still very good though. The medallion program is very convenient, however, there seems to still be some bugs to be worked out on the Ocean compass and now apps. ...
I wanted this cruise to see the great Baltic capitals. Mission accomplished. One can only get an overview on these sorts of deals, but I felt that all our guides in the cities we went to were very knowledgeable and helped us understand something of the people and the things we were seeing.
The ship is large, but never felt crowded.
We sailed with my energetic ten year old granddaughter. ...
Our 3-generation family group of 6 enjoyed our weeklong Baltic cruise. We chose this sailing primarily for the combination of itinerary and cost and were not disappointed. We usually travel independently and found embarkation in Warnemunde easy with the local train station a short walk from the modern Port facility. With the exception of St. Petersburg, where a visa is required, we found the ...
When I booked the cruise, I selected the Berlin embarkation port. I did not realize that most passengers started in Copenhagen. The fact that we were on leg “c” of the cruise detracted from the overall cruise experience. (1) We were cut off from tour excursions 12 days before the cruise (not 5 as published online) because, according to Princess customer support “our cruise” window had closed, ...
We (five adults) wanted to go to the Baltics and MSC Poesia was the best option for us since we were to visit 9 ports including a two day stay in St. Petersburg. First time on MSC. We left from Warnemunde, Germany which is not an easy port to get to nor leave from Berlin. We could have embarked and disembarked in Copenhagen which after our experience in Warnemunde I would recommend. In ...
We have been on several MSC cruises in the past and have enjoyed them very much. But our recent Baltic cruise on the Poesia was disappointing. The food in the Lido was poorly prepared---too salty or dried out in particular--and heavy in refined carbohydrates; the main dining room was extremely noisy and cramped, so much so that we simply avoided it most nights; and the entertainment was very ...
We enjoyed the places of Port the cruise took, our cabin had a balcony and it was a very nice room, the food was poor and so was the service very unfriendly staff, made the ship experience very unpleasant. Having been on other cruise lines this was the worst experience as it is the service that plays a huge part of the cruising experience. Other than the places of Port i wouldn't taken this line. ...