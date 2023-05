Review for Resilient Lady to Europe - Western Mediterranean

Just wow , Virgin keep on smashing it !! This was my third voyage and I absolutely loved it. I upgraded to a Rockstar Suite and wow was it worth it !! Our rockstar agent was amazing and wanted to help us so much. We had a loaded bar in our room, a record player that we loved playing some vinyls on. The food in each restaurant was amazing as always and the entertainment was the best ...