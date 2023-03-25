Where do I start? This was my first cruise on Virgin Voyages, but not my first overall cruise. An adult-only cruise was something I was looking for. A cruise that included Wi-Fi throughout the ship. A cruise that included free fitness classes. The cruise included basic non-alcoholic beverages. No main dining room, no buffet! All 20 restaurants were included, including all specialty restaurants. ...
Virgin is all the things as promised. No kids. Great food. Amazing vibe. Because there is no drink “package”, there weren’t drunks in every corner. We went on a very crowded Thanksgiving cruise and the app didn’t allow us the dining and shows we wanted but we were able to walk into almost all of them so don’t let that stress you out. Entertainment was low budget but not lacking talent. ...
Chose this to try the No kids cruising. The No kids part was great, all kinds and types on board. The bracelet acting as you room key and payment method was nice but I experienced it falling off several times.
The idea of the separate restaurants sounded great until you experienced it, each menu was very limited and got old real quick. Very few food items were actually “hot” most things were ...
We had high hopes for this cruise line but were left a little salty.
1. They dropped my luggage into the ocean. Our room attendant made me feel like I was at fault for my luggage not arriving at the cabin - suggesting that I might have packed illegal items (clothing iron or too many bottles of wine) which were not true. Come to find out that they had to fish my bag out of the ocean and wheel ...
I had sailed on the Valiant Lady for my first ever cruise. I was a little worried about the ship being over crowded because my cabin steward had said that there were 2,200 on the ship for the week with only 25 or so cabins unsold. However I was pleasantly surprised because despite there being so many people the public spaces still had plenty of seating and service at the bars and restaurants were ...
We are avid cruisers and have been on just about every other line. We enjoy many aspects of cruising but we found Virgin Voyages to be refreshingly different and a surprise. Valiant Lady represented our 110th cruise in 35 years and it was one of a kind for us. We LOVED that there were no kids, don't dislike kids and have cruised with our nieces/nephew's on occasion but on Valiant Lady (VL) we ...
I thought this would be a great cruise- was so excited- Now that I am leaving- This is absolutely the WORST cruise I have ever been on! Nothing relaxing no place to just chill- Loud music EVERYWHERE-!LOTS of drunk people trying to spend the bar tab- cabin is more like a camp bunk- AC did not work well- The entertainment from the bands was good. The acrobatic shows were good, but the rest was ...
Very experienced cruisers, age 60s. First time on Virgin. Have cruised multiple times on MSC, Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Holland America, Princess and Costa.
The Ship:
Mid-sized compared to newer ships from mainstream cruise lines. When docked beside the Norwegian Escape the Valiant Lady looked so small!
It was fairly easy to get around, but often you had to get to the ...
We wanted to try something different for a cruise this year and heard that Virgin Voyages might fit exactly what we were looking for... a little bit of Zen, a lot of relaxation, nothing too glam or glitzy, great service, first class undertones without a huge price tag, and no kids. Voila! Virgin appeared at the top of our "most likely to enjoy" list.
We got what we felt was a great deal on the ...
We were on the Valiant Lady for 8 nights Eastern Caribbean departing March 25, 2023.
What a spectacular cruise! The entire crew, happy, friendly, engaged, and could not do enough to make our voyage as pleasant as possible. We were always greeted with a smile and anything they could do to make our voyage special - every day, every crew member!
The food was over the top! No buffets, all first ...