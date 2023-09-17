We chose Virgin specifically for the transatlantic cruise. The value seemed outstanding for the 15-day journey.
All of the specialty restaurants were included where other cruise lines charge a premium. The galley provided a variety of food options still served by the staff, not just a buffet. And if you didn’t want to get up to choose, table service was provided.
The ship spaces, events and ...
VIRGIN VOYAGE REVIEW
The last cruise I took was a 14-day Mediterranean cruise from Barcelona to Istanbul in 1995 (23 years ago). Therefore, given the huge changes in the cruise industry with a new ship being built that will carry 10,000 passengers I would clearly classify myself as a newbie.
Virgin Voyages is a relatively new cruise line started by Richard Branson. It currently has three ...
This was my 40th cruise, my partner’s 43rd, and our first with Virgin. I’m in my early 50’s, he’s in his early 60’s. It was a passage from Barcelona to Miami.
Our first impression was not a good one. It took us 2.5 hours to get onboard from our arrival at the BCN terminal, the longest ever for us, and all of it because we were made to wait unnecessarily till our 14:00 slot time, even though ...
We chose this cruise for a short break as we have done 30 cruises but not with VV.
We chose Brilliant Suite as we prefer not being crowded out on the decks so able to use Richard’s Rooftop which was always quiet.
Embarkation was great because of the Rock Star status meant you had priority boarding and missed the queues. All the staff were really friendly and less formal than other ships we ...
This was my third cruise with Virgin Voyages and I absolutely loved it!
The Valiant Lady ship was beautiful and easy to navigate, the restaurants, shows and most of all the people were exceptional! My cabin was spacious and the hammock on the balcony was surprisingly comfortable! So much so that I fell asleep in it three nights in a row!
I would also like to give a special thank you to ...
We have over 20 cruises on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival and our recent cruise with Virgin blew them all away. Carnival just flat out sucks but we have been loyal to RC for the majority. While Virgin doesnt have all the slides and water sports, etc, they also dont have children, long lines, and non stop barking from the cruise director over the intercom. The staff was so helpful and ...
My wife and I went on our second cruise on Virgin Voyages with the October 1st sailing of the French Daze & Ibiza Nights itinerary out of Barcelona. Quick summary: the ship was just as beautiful as we remembered, food was delicious, service was incredible, great shore excursions and lovely ports of call, and perfect weather.
Pre-cruise, we flew into Barcelon and stayed at Hotel 1898 on La ...
This is our sixth cruise with Virgin Voyages and by far the busiest, on the sea days every lounger and daybed was taken up, but it was still possible to find chairs in the sun. Service was fantastic from all crew across the ship, they were happy to help and put right the small issues we had.
When ordering food starters came out promptly but mains took a little longer, but overall meals were ...
Ship is new and cabins comfortable - but that's the extent of what can be said favorably about the Virgin Voyages experience. The Jacuzzis don't work. The soda machines don't work. You can't get reservations at the onboard restaurants - and therefore may spend the entire trip eating muffins and cheeseburgers in 'The Galley' ... The bartenders deliberately put fake charges on your account - in one ...
I just read a review from another passenger (or Sailor) as you are called on Virgin. I wholeheartedly agree with them that the only good thing about this cruise was that the ship was nice and clean and the staterooms were lovely and well kept and also that it didn't seem crowded or like there were as many passengers on board as there actually were. In all honesty this is all of the GOOD that I can ...