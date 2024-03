Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

My 25 cruise, our 7th company cruise, we took 44 people. Me the majority owner, I have ALS, got the gorgeous suite, room itself was very nice but I could not even get in and out of room by myself, because door was so heavy and me in powerchair. Shower was 3’ x 3’, handicap bench was about 14” off floor, anyone that’s handicap knows we need to sit at 24”-26”. No handicap lift for pool or spa, had ...