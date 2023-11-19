Review for a Caribbean - All Cruise on Scarlet Lady

Loved the boat, we aren't big into crowds so we mainly did our own thing but there was plenty for us to do / see. At no point was I bored. Food was delicious and you have to be willing to try new things, but worse case dont like it? Stop in to the gallery for some comfort food. Drinks were very good as well. We enjoyed there coffee on multiple occasions. Desserts were amazing. Activities were ...