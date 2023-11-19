Overall great experience, friendly staff, amazing food, fun entertainment, exiting excursions. The cabin was very nice, clean and comfortable. Beautiful restaurants and incredible service. On the downside the Virgin app needs work. Different information shown on the app when you are not connected to the ships WiFi, which caused some confusion and made us miss our excursion in Bimini. The spa ...
My wife and I got married in November and wanted to take a cruise for our honeymoon. We chose Virgin because it's adults only and heard great things. First, the check in process was easy and efficient. Although we had a 4 o clock boarding time, we boarded at 2:45. We had an ocean view cabin and it was really nice. The waterfall shower was amazing!
We ate at almost all the restaurants for ...
We have always sailed with carnival and wanted to try something new. The ship was awesome, and the service was incredible. Our only disappointment was the excursion we booked, but that was a minor annoyance.
The dining selections are really wonderful compared to any other cruise we have tried, and we loved the variety of included choices - not having to pay extra for the good food was a ...
Loved the boat, we aren't big into crowds so we mainly did our own thing but there was plenty for us to do / see. At no point was I bored. Food was delicious and you have to be willing to try new things, but worse case dont like it? Stop in to the gallery for some comfort food.
Drinks were very good as well. We enjoyed there coffee on multiple occasions. Desserts were amazing. Activities were ...
Overall, we enjoyed the cruise
We are in the over 60 category, so we were in the minority age group. That didn't both us at all.
My major complaint was not finding a quiet place on Deck. We prefer to lounge without a lot of noise and music. There was always something going on, including exercise classes at aft with loud music
Food and service was amazing. A huge highlight. Desserts were ...
Wow - what an amazing cruise. I have been on 20+ cruises and this ranks in the top 5 easily. Embarkation in MIami was super easy: from parking garage to ship in 15 minutes. I loved the decor and vibe of the terminal and the ship. Crew were the best - so friendly and relaxed. Virgin is really doing something right as this is the first cruise where I have felt the crew wasn't unhappy and being ...
My husband and I went on this cruise as our first cruise experience, and were blown away by all that Virgin Voyages had to offer. The food was absolutely delicious, no matter what we ate. We tried a new restaurant every night, and loved every meal. The food in the dining hall was so good too, and there was so much variety! We booked a show every night- a comedian, acrobats, and dance shows. We ...
This cruise line spoiled us for all other cruise lines. Service is great, amenities are awesome and we were totally happy with the whole experience! No children and no buffet lines and finally a bar tab that is truly a bar tab!
Food was great and entertainment was too! Cannot wait for the next one! On first glance, people think it is more expensive than other cruise lines but in reality, ...
Traveled twice on the Scarlet Lady, Everything is great except the Redemption Spa on board. I went there twice, hubby got massage too.
The mud room water outlets were all spoilt when I visited in Sep 2023. And dirty, broken tiles. Marble slab area is cold and hard, no pillows or anything for relaxation. Crowded after 9am. Small hot/cold tubs occupied by people who stayed way too long. Main pool ...
Amazing experience! Wow! Booked already the next trip! I highly Recommend to anyone who wants to disconnect and enjoy a fabulous cruise! What impressed most is the service level. The staffs were friendly, helpful, and attentive. The ship was spotless. Every aspect of the ship was clean and well maintained.
Day 1: boarding was smooth and uneventful. Our room was ready right away. Luggage made it ...