Amazing experience aboard the Resilient Lady, we can’t wait to sail again with Virgin Voyages. We felt cuddled from the first day till the last one. Wonderful eatery experiences from the company brand Razzle ‘n Dazzle to the Wake an amazing steak restaurant. Nice entertainment with a lot of shows and parties, above all the Scarlet Night where all the ship is red from the exterior lights, to dress ...
Where do I start? Ship, crew, destinations? All 3 were spectacular. The Resilient Lady and her crew are incredible. This is a must do cruise. Great job on the new ship Virgin. We left Athens, spend a few days there before boarding. The ancient ruins are a must. I recommend the Parthenon Museum before the Parthenon site so yiu have a better understand of what you will see. Went to Mikinos and spent ...