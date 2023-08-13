We chose this cruise for a short break as we have done 30 cruises but not with VV.
We chose Brilliant Suite as we prefer not being crowded out on the decks so able to use Richard’s Rooftop which was always quiet.
Embarkation was great because of the Rock Star status meant you had priority boarding and missed the queues. All the staff were really friendly and less formal than other ships we ...
This was my third cruise with Virgin Voyages and I absolutely loved it!
The Valiant Lady ship was beautiful and easy to navigate, the restaurants, shows and most of all the people were exceptional! My cabin was spacious and the hammock on the balcony was surprisingly comfortable! So much so that I fell asleep in it three nights in a row!
I would also like to give a special thank you to ...
We have over 20 cruises on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival and our recent cruise with Virgin blew them all away. Carnival just flat out sucks but we have been loyal to RC for the majority. While Virgin doesnt have all the slides and water sports, etc, they also dont have children, long lines, and non stop barking from the cruise director over the intercom. The staff was so helpful and ...
This is our sixth cruise with Virgin Voyages and by far the busiest, on the sea days every lounger and daybed was taken up, but it was still possible to find chairs in the sun. Service was fantastic from all crew across the ship, they were happy to help and put right the small issues we had.
When ordering food starters came out promptly but mains took a little longer, but overall meals were ...
We are a fan of Virgin Atlantic and when a Virgin Voyages cruise became available for the dates we wanted an with an itinerary we liked we booked the cruise. Loved our 3 nights in Barcelona and the embarking process (3:30pm) at the port easy to follow. We were disappointed not to get an upgrade via the ballot but our room was great anyway. However, it was World Rugby Cup time and my husband ...
The staff were lovely and helpful and always smiling and upbeat.
The accommodation was beautiful very modern with great facilities with plenty of space. room service was available and the room facilities were great ,films, hairdryer ,hammock ,shampoo conditioner and body wash. A small fridge and the room was cleaned daily. I had a Seaview with balcony room .
The events were great like ...
Let me be direct to start this review...most of the bad reviews on here seem to be pointless moaning and, to be honest, just silly.
I have been very loyal to Royal Caribbean over the years and am top tier with them; however, I will not be sailing with them anymore after experiencing a Virgin Voyage. I will compare Virgin to Royal mostly in this review.
Let me first of all address the reviews ...
Overall this cruise was above average and very good in most areas including dining, entertainment, port of calls, handling of weather related issues, and cleanliness.
A few things we noticed upon arrival of our cruise was that we were delayed an hour an a half due to a internet issue with one of the gangways. This left hundreds of passengers outside waiting for at least over an hour with no ...
We were offered the cruise by Virgin as we had over 80,000 airmiles from Virgin Atlantic and therefore the cruise was free. What an offer, could it be true well yes it can. For July and August cruises, 80,000 airmiles got you a free, yes free cruise!
This was the first time for both me and my partner on a cruise. We had always ignored cruises as we both suffer from sea sickness but we thought ...
The ship looks brand new, modern and gorgeous. The entertainment is already looking into the future and being so innovative, the shows are brilliant Miss behave is such a modern way to do a Game Show with Flexi Lexi giving an incredible act, Dual Reality is such a gorgeous circus show, Ship Show is really fun and full of talent and the shows that the Diva and the Hostess give are really good ...