Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

We were offered the cruise by Virgin as we had over 80,000 airmiles from Virgin Atlantic and therefore the cruise was free. What an offer, could it be true well yes it can. For July and August cruises, 80,000 airmiles got you a free, yes free cruise! This was the first time for both me and my partner on a cruise. We had always ignored cruises as we both suffer from sea sickness but we thought ...