  • Newsletter
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Deals
  • Find a Cruise
  • Reviews
  • News
  • Cruise Tips

Virgin Voyages France Cruise Reviews

Photo Credit: Tharltey Nad Lady K
Photo Credit: Tharltey Nad Lady K
Photo Credit: Tharltey Nad Lady K
Photo Credit: Tharltey Nad Lady K
Cruiser Rating
4.2
Very Good
85 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 85 Virgin Voyages France Cruise Reviews

It’s different

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

stemad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this cruise for a short break as we have done 30 cruises but not with VV. We chose Brilliant Suite as we prefer not being crowded out on the decks so able to use Richard’s Rooftop which was always quiet. Embarkation was great because of the Rock Star status meant you had priority boarding and missed the queues. All the staff were really friendly and less formal than other ships we ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

The Dock & Dock House Bar Staff is Amazing

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

dimahighway
10+ Cruises • Age 40s

This was my third cruise with Virgin Voyages and I absolutely loved it! The Valiant Lady ship was beautiful and easy to navigate, the restaurants, shows and most of all the people were exceptional! My cabin was spacious and the hammock on the balcony was surprisingly comfortable! So much so that I fell asleep in it three nights in a row! I would also like to give a special thank you to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Virgin is the way forward

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

Hefe805w
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

We have over 20 cruises on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival and our recent cruise with Virgin blew them all away. Carnival just flat out sucks but we have been loyal to RC for the majority. While Virgin doesnt have all the slides and water sports, etc, they also dont have children, long lines, and non stop barking from the cruise director over the intercom. The staff was so helpful and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Valiant Lady Mediterranean Vibes

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

IowaDutch
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

My wife and I went on our second cruise on Virgin Voyages with the October 1st sailing of the French Daze & Ibiza Nights itinerary out of Barcelona. Quick summary: the ship was just as beautiful as we remembered, food was delicious, service was incredible, great shore excursions and lovely ports of call, and perfect weather. Pre-cruise, we flew into Barcelon and stayed at Hotel 1898 on La ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2023

Busy but still great service

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

jon81uk
6-10 Cruises • Age 40s

This is our sixth cruise with Virgin Voyages and by far the busiest, on the sea days every lounger and daybed was taken up, but it was still possible to find chairs in the sun. Service was fantastic from all crew across the ship, they were happy to help and put right the small issues we had. When ordering food starters came out promptly but mains took a little longer, but overall meals were ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Disaster

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

Bradster59
6-10 Cruises • Age 50s

Ship is new and cabins comfortable - but that's the extent of what can be said favorably about the Virgin Voyages experience. The Jacuzzis don't work. The soda machines don't work. You can't get reservations at the onboard restaurants - and therefore may spend the entire trip eating muffins and cheeseburgers in 'The Galley' ... The bartenders deliberately put fake charges on your account - in one ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Not Ready for Prime Time - PLEASE DON'T DO IT!!!!

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

MsBikini
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

I just read a review from another passenger (or Sailor) as you are called on Virgin. I wholeheartedly agree with them that the only good thing about this cruise was that the ship was nice and clean and the staterooms were lovely and well kept and also that it didn't seem crowded or like there were as many passengers on board as there actually were. In all honesty this is all of the GOOD that I can ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Traveled with disabled person

Expected so much more from Virgin

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

AMCW2023
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

We are a fan of Virgin Atlantic and when a Virgin Voyages cruise became available for the dates we wanted an with an itinerary we liked we booked the cruise. Loved our 3 nights in Barcelona and the embarking process (3:30pm) at the port easy to follow. We were disappointed not to get an upgrade via the ballot but our room was great anyway. However, it was World Rugby Cup time and my husband ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Good ship shame about the service

Review for a Europe - All Cruise on Valiant Lady

firm_tomato_gorilla
First Time Cruiser • Age 50s

Compared to other cruise lines we found the service well below expectations. Embarkation to 90 minutes mostly spent outside in the heat. No communication or water was provided by staff. I asked why it was taking so long and the cruise staff confirmed that they had a lot of people to board (as though they weren’t expecting them). No welcome onboard the ship no drink etc. Ordered a beer in ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Virgin has a lot of work to do

Review for a Europe - Western Mediterranean Cruise on Valiant Lady

Shep_Proudfoot
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

This review is for the French Daze and Ibiza Nights sailing on 9/3/23 out of Barcelona. This cruise was chosen for its ports and to give Virgin a chance, with the primary attractions being no dress code, newer ships of the preferred size, supposedly elevated food and adults only. This was something like my thirteenth cruise across seven different lines. While I am begrudgingly giving a three star ...
Read More

Sail Date: September 2023

Find a cruise

Any Month
France Cruise Reviews for Virgin Voyages Ships
Valiant Lady France Cruise Reviews
Get special cruise deals, expert advice, insider tips and more.By proceeding, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

© 1995—2024, The Independent Traveler, Inc.