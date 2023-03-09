We chose this cruise for a short break as we have done 30 cruises but not with VV.
We chose Brilliant Suite as we prefer not being crowded out on the decks so able to use Richard’s Rooftop which was always quiet.
Embarkation was great because of the Rock Star status meant you had priority boarding and missed the queues. All the staff were really friendly and less formal than other ships we ...
This was my third cruise with Virgin Voyages and I absolutely loved it!
The Valiant Lady ship was beautiful and easy to navigate, the restaurants, shows and most of all the people were exceptional! My cabin was spacious and the hammock on the balcony was surprisingly comfortable! So much so that I fell asleep in it three nights in a row!
I would also like to give a special thank you to ...
We have over 20 cruises on Royal Caribbean, Norwegian and Carnival and our recent cruise with Virgin blew them all away. Carnival just flat out sucks but we have been loyal to RC for the majority. While Virgin doesnt have all the slides and water sports, etc, they also dont have children, long lines, and non stop barking from the cruise director over the intercom. The staff was so helpful and ...
My wife and I went on our second cruise on Virgin Voyages with the October 1st sailing of the French Daze & Ibiza Nights itinerary out of Barcelona. Quick summary: the ship was just as beautiful as we remembered, food was delicious, service was incredible, great shore excursions and lovely ports of call, and perfect weather.
Pre-cruise, we flew into Barcelon and stayed at Hotel 1898 on La ...
This is our sixth cruise with Virgin Voyages and by far the busiest, on the sea days every lounger and daybed was taken up, but it was still possible to find chairs in the sun. Service was fantastic from all crew across the ship, they were happy to help and put right the small issues we had.
When ordering food starters came out promptly but mains took a little longer, but overall meals were ...
Ship is new and cabins comfortable - but that's the extent of what can be said favorably about the Virgin Voyages experience. The Jacuzzis don't work. The soda machines don't work. You can't get reservations at the onboard restaurants - and therefore may spend the entire trip eating muffins and cheeseburgers in 'The Galley' ... The bartenders deliberately put fake charges on your account - in one ...
I just read a review from another passenger (or Sailor) as you are called on Virgin. I wholeheartedly agree with them that the only good thing about this cruise was that the ship was nice and clean and the staterooms were lovely and well kept and also that it didn't seem crowded or like there were as many passengers on board as there actually were. In all honesty this is all of the GOOD that I can ...
We are a fan of Virgin Atlantic and when a Virgin Voyages cruise became available for the dates we wanted an with an itinerary we liked we booked the cruise. Loved our 3 nights in Barcelona and the embarking process (3:30pm) at the port easy to follow. We were disappointed not to get an upgrade via the ballot but our room was great anyway. However, it was World Rugby Cup time and my husband ...
Compared to other cruise lines we found the service well below expectations.
Embarkation to 90 minutes mostly spent outside in the heat. No communication or water was provided by staff. I asked why it was taking so long and the cruise staff confirmed that they had a lot of people to board (as though they weren’t expecting them).
No welcome onboard the ship no drink etc.
Ordered a beer in ...
This review is for the French Daze and Ibiza Nights sailing on 9/3/23 out of Barcelona. This cruise was chosen for its ports and to give Virgin a chance, with the primary attractions being no dress code, newer ships of the preferred size, supposedly elevated food and adults only. This was something like my thirteenth cruise across seven different lines. While I am begrudgingly giving a three star ...