Virgin Voyages Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

View from Santorini Caldera
Photo Credit: Sum93_
Mykonos plaza
Photo Credit: Sum93_
Leaving Miami and headed to Bimini
Photo Credit: emcmichael1105
Getting ready for Scarlett Night
Photo Credit: emcmichael1105
Cruiser Rating
5.0
Excellent
2 reviews

2 Virgin Voyages Europe - Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews

These sea ladies will conquer you

Review for Resilient Lady to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Sum93_
2-5 Cruises • Age 30s

Amazing experience aboard the Resilient Lady, we can’t wait to sail again with Virgin Voyages. We felt cuddled from the first day till the last one. Wonderful eatery experiences from the company brand Razzle ‘n Dazzle to the Wake an amazing steak restaurant. Nice entertainment with a lot of shows and parties, above all the Scarlet Night where all the ship is red from the exterior lights, to dress ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Resilient Lady is spectacular

Review for Resilient Lady to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Scotttripp
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

Where do I start? Ship, crew, destinations? All 3 were spectacular. The Resilient Lady and her crew are incredible. This is a must do cruise. Great job on the new ship Virgin. We left Athens, spend a few days there before boarding. The ancient ruins are a must. I recommend the Parthenon Museum before the Parthenon site so yiu have a better understand of what you will see. Went to Mikinos and spent ...
Read More

Sail Date: May 2023

Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews for Virgin Voyages Ships
Resilient Lady Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
Resilient Lady Eastern Mediterranean Cruise Reviews
