Review for Resilient Lady to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

Where do I start? Ship, crew, destinations? All 3 were spectacular. The Resilient Lady and her crew are incredible. This is a must do cruise. Great job on the new ship Virgin. We left Athens, spend a few days there before boarding. The ancient ruins are a must. I recommend the Parthenon Museum before the Parthenon site so yiu have a better understand of what you will see. Went to Mikinos and spent ...