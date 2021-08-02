Review for Scarlet Lady to Europe - British Isles & Western

This was my first foray into the world of cruise ships. The attention to detail in both the design and the selection of activities to keep one entertained on Scarlet Lady is mind blowing. Over the course of the 4 day trip we never ate in the same place twice, were exceptionally well looked after by all the crew and stumbled across new areas of the ship to enjoy on a daily basis. As there are ...