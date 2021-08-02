Great cruise but a lot of teething issues with tech onboard. Each crew member has a smartphone for ordering your food, drinks, customer service, you buying in shops, spa etc but they often do not work with the Band.
The Casino is very small and all the tables were full on a 1200 only passenger sailing, not even half full.
Same issue with the Galley buffet not enough seats.
Don't get me ...
After 18-months of various Lockdowns, the Virgin Voyages promotion came through at exactly the right time. Virgin Voyages' enhanced safety and health measures provided a great deal of comfort and reassurance along with Virgin vaccinating all of their crew ready for passengers.
I had seen lots of photographs of the onboard experience and ship interiors but nothing can prepare you for how ...
This is certainly a cruise with a difference. Many differing restaurants with great service throughout. Need to return as did not get to sample them all as too many!
However can recommend ‘Extra Virgin’ Italian and ‘The Wake’ steak specialists - again great food and service.
The entire ship has entertaining happenings throughout- some a surprise and some you will need to book. The magician ...
This cruise was for family and friends of the crew.
Both my wife and I were very impressed with the experience of this, our first ever cruise.
The restaurants, entertainment, bands etc. was phenomenal.
One thing to bring to your attention thought,
I attended a workshop for posture, alignment and how to address various pain in your body.
It turned out to NOT be such, but instead ...
My first ever cruise and a perfect way to start. A beautifully designed cruise ship both inside and out. You forget how vast it is as it still feels intimate
I was travelling solo and my sea terrace room was the perfect size for just me but if I had a plus one then I would book myself into a higher room category. Great sized shower, comfortable bed and the hammock on the deck was perfect to ...
This was my first foray into the world of cruise ships. The attention to detail in both the design and the selection of activities to keep one entertained on Scarlet Lady is mind blowing. Over the course of the 4 day trip we never ate in the same place twice, were exceptionally well looked after by all the crew and stumbled across new areas of the ship to enjoy on a daily basis.
As there are ...
Ahoy sailor's!! So where to start.......a five star resort at sea. Sailors are the passengers. The entrance opens to the lift area and when you get to level six and seven a fantastic staircase links both levels. The restaurants on board are amazing with tasty food in every one. The servers have a Wikipedia knowledge of the menu each dish ingredients, history and origins of the food and wine. ...
I could not recommend this cruise ship enough! A truly breath taking experience.
At every turn you feel your jaw drop at the amazement of what you see and experience. From the facilities to the food and the service to the hospitality, Virgin have nailed this one.
Ok, so the wait for the compulsory covid test right at the beginning of the trip was bleurgh, come on though, this is a ...
New Virgin experience with Scarlet Lady overall very good could not fault food, cabin and relaxation selection.Choice of 20 restaurants, something for everyone taste, the staff was excellent nothing to much and always with a smiling face.
Definitely a modern touch on the entertainment selection so l would say there is something for the younger and older sailors to choose from.
The drinks ...
Boarding the lady was a pleasant enough experience helped by a massive abundance of sailing staff who were always available to lend a helping hand or to offer advice on directions, but my wife and I soon realised that the assistance was needed in the cabin and not in the public areas.
To begin with the cabin was somewhat claustrophobic and quite frankly, too narrow for two people to move around ...