Review for Valiant Lady to Caribbean - Western

OMG! We have sailed on a number of other lines and this was the BEST cruise ever. First time on a mid-size ship. Although we have children and grandkids it was nice to be on a childless cruise. We had a Seriously Suite and it was definitely worth it. Spacious room, for a ship, bathroom was huge and used the hammock on the balcony daily. There was plenty of storage. With a suite you have ...