Viking USA Cruise Reviews

Cruiser Rating
3.0
Average
31 reviews

1-10 of 31 Viking USA Cruise Reviews

For me this cruise was like watching a high school production of “Let’s sail the Missisippi” with a $13,000 ticket price

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Travelers unite
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

I paid for two lower level cabins. We traveled as two single women celebrating the end of a tough work year. Each was about $7,000. The ship is new and is beautiful. The living room (central event and sitting area) is very nice. The couches are really low on the ship and many elderly people couldn't get up without a lot of effort however. The bar is laid out nicely and is a friendly place to go. ...
Sail Date: December 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Mississippi River cruise

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Viking Dr cruise fan
6-10 Cruises • Age 60s

Interest in the Lower Mississippi and in the excursions especially Memphis. Boat was only 15 months old and it was very nice; Service was overall very good, especially the wait staff. However the food was a major disappointment. There was not much variety and oftentimes it was not hot when served. Stop in Greenville, MS was a real highlight of the trip. The food and music was excellent. I ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Quite an improvement from previous reviews online

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Navy Grad
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We just returned from a 7 day cruise down the Mississippi from Memphis to New Orleans. We had waited a full year after maiden voyage to allow Viking to work out any kinks in the cruising process involving a brand new vessel. We were also hoping that the record low Mississippi River levels would not be a factor again this year after the severe drought from last year (lightning doesn't strike twice, ...
Sail Date: November 2023

Cabin Type: Penthouse Veranda Stateroom

Nice new ship (River Boat)

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

brwydave
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

A personable food service crew, with some amusing stars in the upstair buffet. The food was not a enjoyable as what we ate on the Viking Sky last year, but our fellow passengers seemed to be satisfied. We ate all but two of our meals upstairs as the main dining room was too noisy for enjoyable dining. Some steaks and the salmon were quite good and the hamburgers at lunch were the best cruise ...
Sail Date: October 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Mississippi Locks

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Jsrmd6
2-5 Cruises • Age 50s

Went on Viking Mississippi recently. At 56 yo, we were the youngest travelers which did not surprise me. The ship was beautiful and the food was excellent. Service in the restaurant was hit or miss. A couple nights it was very slow waiting for our food but we had great views of the river and plenty of wine so hard to complain. The cappuccino machines malfunctioned frequently but made wonderful ...
Sail Date: September 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

WORST CRUISE EXPERIENCE EVER

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

DavidJ47
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

We wanted to cruise in the U S and had cruise credits from a previously booked Viking cruise to utilize. From the onset the Viking support was a disaster. Upon arrival at the airport we were not greeted by a Viking representative and had no idea where we were to go, a problem also experienced by a number of fellow passengers. To make a long story short, we did not check luggage and therefore did ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Lovely scenic cruise in upper Mississippi River

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

ratazak
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

Spouse and I are frequent Viking cruisers. I chose this Upper Mississippi River cruise over American Queen because 1)I did not want to cruise on a paddleboat, and 2) from experience, I knew what I'd get with Viking whereas American Queen was an unknown factor in my mind. I cruised the Mississippi River with daughter. We were in awe at the River's beauty. Weather was perfect; mid 80s with low ...
Sail Date: August 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

Not ready to sail

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Treasure Hunter
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

Always wanted to do this cruise. Waited over two years hoping Viking would iron out the kinks while they held our money.several changes to itinerary ( bused to Baton Rouge rather than sailing from New Orleans and at the end of the cruise bused from Red Wing to St. Paul). We were ok as Viking picked up the hotel on both ends. The room ( Deluxe Veranda ) was clean and new with a few problems ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Viking has work to do

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

Shess10
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We have enjoyed three uniworld European river cruises and have cruised with Viking Ocean on the Mediterranean. We chose this trip during Covid as we didn’t need to leave the country and had little exposure to the Delta. We expected similar quality based on our past experiences and the Mississippi price pint but we were disappointed. First the positives 1) our room was fine, nicely ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Deluxe Veranda Stateroom

From the Ridiculous to the Sublime (but more sublime than ridiculous)

Review for a North America River Cruise on Viking Mississippi

boblerm
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

By way of background, my wife and I, mid- 70s, have done quite a bit of ocean cruising on many lines, in recent years mainly on Regent and (the old) Crystal. We have done 3 precious river cruises on Tauck and Uniworld. We found this cruise to be highly enjoyable in most aspects, with one glaring exception. Let’s get the bad news out of the way first. Service- 1 star The service on this ...
Sail Date: June 2023

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

