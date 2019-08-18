Review for Viking Idun to Europe - River Cruise

Had never been to Eastern Europe. So much information on the after effects of WW11 And the break up of Checoslovakia. My only disappointment was that there were not enough hand sanitizers on the boat and someone came on with a cold and by the third day, many people were coughing and sneezing. I caught a cold and was miserable for three days and missed a whole day of touring in Belgrade. ...