As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam.
Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers.
The crew were ...
We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
We took the Grand Tour in late November to early December, from Amsterdam to Budapest. As with a reviewer who took the return cruise on the Vali right after our trip, there were some inconveniences due to COVID policies in Europe. Many Christmas markets were closed, but not all. And Austria was in lockdown, hence no visit to Vienna. Viking tried to detour to/add Bratislava, but it too shut ...
From the moment my wife and I booked with Viking, it was a worry-free experience. Phone assistance was excellent. The booker who assisted us was patient and informative. She found us the best price and accommodation on the Grand European Tour Aboard the Vali, Deck 3, room with veranda.
We were met at the Budapest airport, all baggage handled by the Viking staff. Even with the many ...
This was the second Grand European cruise that we have taken. The only reason I’m giving it a 4, as opposed to a 5 had little to do with anything other than low river levels. Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier. As a result, transportation ...
We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...