Viking Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Low bridges on Rhein/Mein canal,
Benefits of cruising in April- Tulips and other flowers beautiful
Upper deck closed off for 5 days during Rhein Mein canal.
My husband's pointillism of Starry Night on the Rhone and it looks JUST like this with thanks to VVG.
Cruiser Rating
4.5
Very Good
1558 reviews

Filters

1-10 of 1,558 Viking Senior Cruises Cruise Reviews

Would have been solid 5 star, but 5 days with NO ACCESS to top deck/walking track was issue for me.

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
gmcduck
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

As so many others have stated, Viking does almost everything well. The boat is immaculate, staff is professional/friendly/ and all seem to really care about your trip. Our crew was amazing- especially Stephen Guy our Cruise Director. Steward was there when needed with everything required. (We did have to request a top sheet on first day). Even the Covid testing (gross spitting in tube every ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Outstanding return to normalcy

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - All

User Avatar
MnDtravel
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We recently completed our third Viking River cruise. The Tulips and Windmills cruise visited bot The Netherlands and Belgium, concluding with an opening day visit to the world famous Keukenhof Gardems outside Amsterdam. Our cruise was the first of the season on this itinerary and the first for the new crew. It was fascinating to watch the leadership exhibited by the Captain and his department ...
Read More

Sail Date: March 2022

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

We loved it

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Msmorning
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We wanted to be in Europe around the Advent season. Since Omicron was such an issue in Europe at that time, Viking made adjustments to the itinerary. We spent extra time in Budapest since we were not able to dock in Austria. The excursions were very enjoyable. It is not Viking’s fault that some countries were closed. They did their best to find alternatives for the passengers. The crew were ...
Read More

Sail Date: December 2021

Cabin Type: Explorer Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Not what we expect from Viking

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - All

User Avatar
Thebestpapa
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We chose this tour specifically to visit Vienna and the Christmas Markets. Neither of which were to be. Yes, we understand that Austria closed their borders and certain German states canceled their Christmas markets but Viking was unwilling to allow us to cancel our tour and instead referred us to the travel protection insurance company which of course denied our request as we did not have an ...
Read More

Response from VikingS, Community Team

Your detailed feedback is appreciated, Thebestpapa, and will be shared with our internal teams for review. While itinerary deviations are sometimes necessary, we regret that efforts to...

Sail Date: December 2021

Well Done Under Difficult Conditions

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
BBAICAD
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

We took the Grand Tour in late November to early December, from Amsterdam to Budapest. As with a reviewer who took the return cruise on the Vali right after our trip, there were some inconveniences due to COVID policies in Europe. Many Christmas markets were closed, but not all. And Austria was in lockdown, hence no visit to Vienna. Viking tried to detour to/add Bratislava, but it too shut ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony Superior

Our first cruise

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
SoonerSam
First Time Cruiser • Age 70s

From the moment my wife and I booked with Viking, it was a worry-free experience. Phone assistance was excellent. The booker who assisted us was patient and informative. She found us the best price and accommodation on the Grand European Tour Aboard the Vali, Deck 3, room with veranda. We were met at the Budapest airport, all baggage handled by the Viking staff. Even with the many ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Superior

Viking always delivers

Review for Viking Tir to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Abracagal
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was the second Grand European cruise that we have taken. The only reason I’m giving it a 4, as opposed to a 5 had little to do with anything other than low river levels. Our ship’s captain chose, on several occasions, to drop off passengers for their appointed excursions and then raced ahead in order to avoid river congestion and to travel over low points easier. As a result, transportation ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Ahead of closures

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Briguy54
2-5 Cruises • Age 60s

We were fortunate that we were one step ahead of the Christmas Market closures. The weather was comfortable on the way from Budapest, but, was getting colder as we ventured north toward Amsterdam. The Viking Crew was very attentive to our every need. Steven the Cruise Director entertained us each evening along with Thomas, the Hotel Director. Csaba the piano player, played every song that the ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Bubble if safety surrounded us!!!!

Review for Viking Ullur to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
GSOC
10+ Cruises • Age 50s

Once in the Viking bubble we felt loved, cared for, and safe during these trying times of Covid. The 2-3 days prior to travel were where we felt the stress and anxiety of covid testing. Finding a PCR test in the US with a turn around time less than 72 hours was the concern. As Budapest required a test to be taken 72 hours PRIOR TO ARRIVAL into Hungary, yet no where could we find a testing ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Grand European Tour

Review for Viking Vali to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
donna831
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

We had never been on a river cruise and were hesitant but ended up loving it. It was more intimate and personalized than an ocean cruise. The crew was wonderful, got to know everyone by first name and came to know everything we liked. All the food was delicious and plentiful. The ports and excursions were all interesting & very informative, well organized & fun. The cabins were spotless and ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2021

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

