Viking Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Jan made violins of dfferent sizes, even the smallest for a 1 year old.
Violin maker and repairer, Jan Nemcek - this violin is centuries old, was broken and Jan repaired it.
The Cologne Cathedral at night as we left Cologne for Kinderdijk, Netherlands the next morning.
One of the Castles on the middle Rhine.
Cruiser Rating
4.4
Very Good
834 reviews

1-10 of 834 Viking Romantic Cruises Cruise Reviews

Heaven on the Rhine (and Main and Danube……)

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
CarolScott
10+ Cruises • Age 70s

We chose this cruise because a) I wanted to be away for 2 weeks and b) the Rhine has been on the bucket list for ages. There were only 73 guests on board, not unusual for the first voyage of the season apparently. There were 4 Brits on board, including us, and 2 Canadians. The rest of the guests were American. Our fellow guests were a delight. They were interesting and interested in the ...
Read More

Sail Date: April 2022

Cabin Type: Veranda Suite

Traveled with disabled person

Russian delight

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
ernml1964
2-5 Cruises • Age 80s

We arrived in Moscow 2 days early and were totally amazed at how clean the city was and how friendly all the people were. Our hotel in Moscow (Raddison) was like a palace. The food in the hotel was good also. We went to a local Ukranian restaurant and had a great time, the food was great, the waiters were fun and we felt like we knew everyone when we left. Shopping was also fun in Moscow. ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Veranda Stateroom

Viking is incredible

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
scarborofare638
10+ Cruises • Age 80s

First let me tell you this was Passage to Eastern Europe. Our ship was supposed to be the Aegir, but was switched to the Embla at the last minute. This was our third Viking River Cruise having done the Rhine Getaway and the Romantic Danube. While on the Danube cruise, I asked our program director, George, which was his favorite cruise. He said Passage to Eastern Europe. Consequently, we booked ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

The good was OK, but bad was horrid

Review for Viking Emerald to Asia River

User Avatar
jsn55
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This is an EXTREMELY long report; I don’ seem to be able to anything halfway. Please read it knowing that we are NOT tour people. We don’t like regimentation and we surely do not want to get up at 5am every day of our “vacation”. I have years of experience planning and managing events, and I am quite persnickety. We’ve done many cruise-tours with Grand Circle and Avalon. They have been great, ...
Read More

Sail Date: November 2019

October 2019 Danube river cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
Astropat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

This was a birthday present for my 60th birthday and something I always wanted to do. My family sent myself and my husband on a Danube river cruise on the Viking Prestige. My husband wasn't that keen as doesn't enjoy organised trips and finds cruising a not particularly sustainable holiday choice but agree to go. He was also concerned that it would not be active enough for us, The trip was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom with French Balcony

Awesome Tour director (Viola) helpful and efficient staff. Wonderful tours.

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - Eastern Mediterranean

User Avatar
Marilyn Brat
First Time Cruiser • Age 60s

Visiting Eastern Europe and Germany was a bucket list vacation for my husband and I. The entire 23 day experience was amazing. The cuisine on board was top notch which often featured local dishes where we visited that day. Tours were led by informative tour guides. Quiet boxes were provided to each guest daily which proved very useful in a noisy tour setting. We enjoyed various kinds ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

Truly a cruise of a lifetime

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - All

User Avatar
yanks7
2-5 Cruises • Age 70s

As we discovered on our other Viking cruise (Tulips snd Windmills), Viking really does pay amazing attention to every detail and just does an excellent job. Service - terrific! Food - scrumptious and plenty of it! Wines - excellent, and fun to try local vintages. A highlight? There are so many to talk about. Budepest was a revelation - we just loved the city and its people. Melk Abbey was ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Awesome Danube cruise

Review for Viking Prestige to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
careanimalclinic
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

We always wanted to cruise the Danube and this cruise didn’t disappoint! Perfect from start to finish! Sailing was perfect in October, sunny and warm the whole time-of course that is not always guaranteed. All the stops were fun and informative. The food and staff were excellent, and the scenery was exceptional. The excursion’s were all top-notch. They provided awesome guides and really delved ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Suite

Good cruise but could be better

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
reads2go
6-10 Cruises • Age 70s

This was our first Viking cruise; we have cruised other lines all over the world but not a river cruise. Overall it was a good cruise BUT....some things were disappointing. We had a cabin with a French balcony. It was a small cabin; the space between the bed (on both sides) was about as minimal as it could be. We had a stool; no chair. The bathroom was small and anyone more than average would ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: French Balcony

Beautiful and interesting ports of call

Review for Viking Embla to Europe - River Cruise

User Avatar
rosapdx
10+ Cruises • Age 60s

This cruise took us to many places we never thought we would see. Budapest and Vienna were beautiful! With one exception, all of the local guides were very good. The staff was wonderful in particular the Program Director, Violetta. About midway through our cruise, we had to swap ships due to low water levels in the Danube. We were warned before we left this might happen. We were transferred to ...
Read More

Sail Date: October 2019

Cabin Type: Deluxe Stateroom

